Magnolia Mornings: February 13, 2024

In Mississippi

Lumumba to seek re-election

In a press conference on Monday, Jackson mayor Chokwe Lumumba announced that he would be seeking re-election in 2025.

Lumumba will be asking voters for a third term to lead the state’s capital city.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump backing Whatley for new RNC chair

Politico is reporting that former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination for president in the 2024 cycle, is supporting North Carolina GOP Chair Michael Whatley to succeed Ronna McDaniel as the leader of the Republican National Committee.

Trump is also pushing for his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, to be the RNC co-chair.

2. China becoming world leader in shipbuilding

Pascagoula’s Ingalls Shipbuilding

A Wall Street Journal report says China’s shipyards are ready for a protracted war while America’s are not.

According to WSJ, China emerged as a global power by turning itself into the world’s factory floor and it is expanding that power, and its military might, by becoming the world’s shipyard.

“More than half of the world’s commercial shipbuilding output came from China last year—making it the top global shipmaker by a wide margin. The once-prolific shipyards of the West that helped forge empires, expand trade and win wars have shriveled,” WSJ reports. “Europe accounts for just 5% of the world’s output, while the U.S. contributes next to nothing. Most of what China doesn’t build comes from South Korea and Japan.”

Sports & Entertainment

College baseball opening weekend coming up in Mississippi

(Photos from OleMissBSB and HailStateBB on X)

The state’s Big 3 will open the 2024 college baseball season this week. Here is a rundown of who’s on tap and when:

Mississippi State will open the season at 4 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb.16, at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville against Air Force in a three game series.

Ole Miss opens the 2024 campaign on the road with a four-game series at Hawaii, starting Friday at 10:30 p.m. CT.

Southern Miss opens their season at Pete Taylor Park against Marist on Friday at 4 pm in a three game series.

Markets & Business

1. Inflation data expected Tuesday morning

Stock futures were lower ahead of trading on Tuesday, as the market awaits the latest data on inflation.

According to CNBC, “headline inflation is expected to have increased 0.2% month over month and 2.9% from a year earlier, according to economists polled by Dow Jones.”

“Core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy components, are expected to have increased 0.3% in January and 3.7% from a year earlier, respectively,” CNBC reports.

2. CDLF promotes Luter, Wells in Jackson office

Clark Wells (left) and David Luter (right)

CDFL Architects + Engineers PA announced on Monday that David Luter, PE, has been promoted to Principal, and Clark Wells, PLA, ASLA, has been promoted to an Associate in the Jackson, Mississippi office.

Luter has worked for CDFL for 12 years and Wells has worked for CDFL for 16 years.

“We are thrilled to welcome David and Clark into leadership roles at CDFL,” said Newell Watkins, President of the firm, in a statement. “Their ongoing growth and development of leadership skills within our organization have been impressive, and I eagerly look forward to observing their continued growth and valuable contributions to CDFL as they progress in their careers with us.”