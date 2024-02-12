Magnolia Mornings: February 12, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. JSU’s Sonic Boom plays at Super Bowl halftime with Usher

(Photo from Jackson State on X)

The Sonic Boom of The South from Jackson State University made a huge appearance Sunday, performing alongside Usher in the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show in Las Vegas.

Under the direction of Dr. Rodrick Little, the JSU band has been busy as of late, opening for Drake and preparing to appear at the 2025 Tournament of Roses Parade.

“In November of last year, our students were hand selected to join Usher on the field for halftime at Super Bowl LVIII. This honor adds to the Boom’s legacy of iconic performances and moments that help elevate our University’s name and brand,” Dr. Little wrote in a letter. “I want to give a special shoutout to our students, staff, campus community, and administration for holding one of the best kept secrets in Jackson State history. And thank you alumni and friends for all you do to support the Sonic Boom of the South!”

2. Former Bay St. Louis Mayor Favre dies

(Photo from WLOX)

WLOX reported Sunday that former Bay St. Louis mayor Eddie Favre passed away at the age of 69.

As WLOX notes, Favre began his public service career in 1980 as a city clerk, later becoming mayor where he served for 20 years. He earned the moniker of “the mayor in shorts” thanks to the outfits worn in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina to encourage cleanup.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. U.S. Senate set to pass $95 billion foreign aid bill

(Photo: Scrumshus, Wikimedia Commons)

The $95 billion foreign aid bill that aims to spend billions in support of Ukraine, Israel and other allies cleared a procedural vote Sunday in the U.S. Senate.

“I can’t remember the last time the Senate was in session on Super Bowl Sunday,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D) said. “But as I’ve said all week long, we’re going to keep working on this bill until the job is done.”

Eighteen Republicans have signed on to the measure, which should come to the Senate floor for final passage later this week.

But the legislation, even if it passes the chamber, looks to be on thin ice when it reaches the U.S. House for consideration, as the Republican majority has raised concerns over the spending bill.

2. Austin returns in hospital

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III official portrait session, July 6, 2023. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was rushed to the hospital on Sunday and was admitted to the critical care unit.

Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said Austin transferred his authority to Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks.

Doctors are Walter Reed said Sunday evening that they admitted Austin for “supportive care and close monitoring.”

Sports & Entertainment

1. Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII in OT

(Photo from Chiefs on X)

The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII Sunday night in OT 25-22 over the San Fransico 49ers. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was named the game’s MVP.

However, apart from Mahomes, Chiefs’ defensive lineman Chris Jones, a Mississippi State alum, had a significant impact on the outcome of the game, frustrating the 49ers offense and disrupting the timing of throws, especially in the second half.

The Chiefs have now won back-to-back Super Bowls, the first time that has happened since the New England Patriots did it 20 years ago.

2. Miss. State blows by Missouri

(Photo from HailStateMBK on X)

The Mississippi State men’s basketball team went to Missouri Saturday and dominated the Tigers, winning 75-51.

Missouri is winless in SEC play, with an overall record of 8-16 and 0-11 in SEC play.

The Bulldogs are now 5-6 in SEC play and 16-8 overall.

Mississippi State is off this weekend and will return to play on Saturday in a contest at home versus Arkansas.

Markets & Business

1. S&P above 5k for first time

The S&P closed above 5,000 for the first time on Friday. As CNBC reports, the broader index has now risen more than 5% since the start of the year.

Futures were flat early Monday morning.

“All three major averages are coming off their fifth straight week of gains, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite respectively adding 1.4% and 2.3% last week. The Dow edged fractionally higher,” CNBC notes.

2. Best, worst Super Bowl commercials

The New York Times has ranked the Super Bowl LVIII commercials from best to worst. Here are a few of their picks:

The best? BMW with Christopher Walken, Mountain Dew with Aubrey Plaza, Squarespace’s Alien-themed, and Lindor, to name few.

The worst? Oreo, Paramount+, Temu, and Body Armour, among others.

See them all here.