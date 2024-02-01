What’s Happening, Mississippi? Things to do in the Magnolia State in February 2024

It’s Leap Year, so there’s one more day to enjoy Hospitality State events this February.

There’s a little something for everyone in Mississippi during the month of February. The good times are rolling with Mardi Gras events for all ages all across the Magnolia State, so be sure to check your local calendars for balls, parades, and other fantastic events.

Weekends have a ton to offer even after all the seasonal excitement! Here’s a look at what’s happening in Mississippi this February:

Mississippi River Marathon, Greenville, MS–February 3, 2024

The Mississippi River Marathon gets its start in Lake Village, Arkansas and crosses the bridge into Greenville. This mostly-flat course gives you the opportunity to nail your personal best time in either the half or full marathon. While running obviously has its own health benefits, this event takes it one step further… all funds raised will support the Washington County and Southeast Arkansas Community Foundations which benefit local non-profits and organizations to provide educational opportunities for kids. For more information about the marathon, visit the Mississippi River Marathon website.

Dixie National Rodeo, Jackson, MS-February 9 to 17, 2024

The Dixie National Rodeo returns to Jackson for a week of exhilarating shows and concerts. The rodeo, as always, will be at the Mississippi Fairgrounds in the Capitol City February 9-17th.

Moon Pie Festival, Hattiesburg, MS–February 10, 2024

Once you’ve recovered from the calorie burn at the Mississippi River Marathon, head on down to the Hub City for a carb-and-sugar load at the Moon Pie Fest. This second annual event at The Mint Julep is a family-friendly fun day with signature cocktails for the adults, free corndogs for the kids, games, music, and an overabundance of Moon Pies. The Moon Pie Fest starts right before the Mardi Gras Parade, so there will be plenty of excitement for the whole family, for the whole day. For more information about Moon Pie Fest, visit the event Facebook page.

Cookie Flights, Southaven, MS–February 17, 2024

Do you consider yourself a lover of beer? What about cookies? You won’t have to choose between the two at the Mississippi Ale House and Brew Pub in Olive Branch. You’re invited to try out a flight of five locally crafted, Girl Scout Cookie infused beers, along with the cookies that were chosen for these unique flavor combinations. So, have your cookie and beer, too at this unique tasting event. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Natchez Literary and Cinema Celebration, Natchez, MS–February 22-24, 2024

Celebrate the rich offerings of cinema and literature from the Magnolia State at the 35th Annual Natchez Literary and Cinema Celebration, sponsored by Copiah Lincoln Community College. This year’s theme is “Rites, Rituals, and Religion in the Deep South,” and will showcase how these aspects build on Mississippi’s rich culture. This year’s conference will highlight the customs of living, dying, death, mourning and memorializing and how they all come together for a rich Southern experience. Plan your visit to the NLCC by visiting the Copiah Lincoln Community College website.

But wait! There’s more!

It is Leap Year, so you get one more day to enjoy Hospitality State events.

Creme de la Craft–The Craftsmen’s Guild of MS, Ridgeland, MS- February 29, 2024

Make the most of your extra night of 2024 by celebrating the Creme de la Craft of Mississippi at the Craftsmen’s Guild. This night of dinner, drinks, music, and of course, crafts, will highlight the wide array of talents held by some of the most talented craftsmen in the state. Purchase your tickets for this event at the Craftsmen’s Guild website.