Magnolia Mornings: February 1, 2024

In Mississippi

1. “Gene Taylor: South Mississippi’s Choice for U.S. Congress, 1989-2011” on exhibit at USM’s McCain Library and Archives

Gene Taylor (Congressional Photo)

An exhibition drawn from the extensive papers of former U.S. Rep. Gene Taylor maintained by the University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Special Collections is open for viewing through March 22 in the McCain Library and Archives building. The papers, which measure over 120 feet, recently underwent detailed processing, an intensive procedure of arrangement and description.

Rep. Taylor, served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1989-2011. After graduating from Tulane University, he served 10 years in the U.S. Coast Guard. He entered political life as a councilman for the city of Bay St. Louis in 1981. He served in the Mississippi State Senate from 1984-1989, and in 1989 he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, where he served for more than 21 years as representative for the 5th (1989-2003) and 4th (2003-2011) Congressional districts. Rep. Taylor also did graduate study in business administration at USM.

The exhibit is open by appointment Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

2. Mississippi among top states for STIs, per CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released their annual report on sexually transmitted infections. The 2022 data shows Mississippi is one of the top states for STIs.

According to the report, per 100,000 population, Mississippi ranks 5th for states with the biggest syphilis problem and 6th for congenital syphilis.

Mississippi is also among the top states for gonorrhea and chlamydia.

The CDC is urging prevention and testing to help stop the spread of the diseases.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. House passes $78 billion bipartisan tax relief bill

(Photo: Scrumshus, Wikimedia Commons)

By a vote of 357-70, the U.S. House passed a $78 billion tax package called the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024. The legislation includes an increase to the child tax credit and restores a Trump-era business tax credit for critical research and development deductions.

House Speaker Mike Johnson called the bill a win for those who are conservative-minded and for pro-growth policies.

“The Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act is important bipartisan legislation to revive conservative pro-growth tax reform,” Johnson said. “Crucially, the bill also ends a wasteful COVID-era program, saving taxpayers tens of billions of dollars.”

Yet not everyone in his Republican caucus were pleased. Some GOP lawmakers criticized the measure for expanding the child tax credit while others wanted the bill to address state and local tax deduction limits, often referred to as SALT provisions. Both groups did not like the vote coming under a suspension of the rules, circumventing the committee process.

Some Democrats said the bill didn’t go far enough in reference to the child tax credit.

The measure now heads to the Senate for consideration.

2. Senators blast social media giants over dangers to children

Meta/Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and other social media tech giants appeared on Capitol Hill on Wednesday facing criticism from Senators on both sides of the aisle who said “social-media platforms must bear more legal liability when children are harmed online,” per the Wall Street Journal.

“You have blood on your hands,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) told the executives as reported by WSJ.

At issue, per the WSJ, are “persistent dangers to children on social-media platforms, including how Instagram’s algorithms connect a vast network of pedophiles.” The WSJ went on to note:

At one point, Sen. Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) asked Zuckerberg to apologize to parents in the audience. The Facebook founder stood, turned, and said: “I’m sorry for everything that you have all gone through. It’s terrible. No one should have to go through the things that your families have.”

Sports & Entertainment

1. Trustmark Park to host Ole Miss, Miss. State and Southern Miss baseball

Tickets for the 2024 College Baseball Series from Spectrum Events will go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 2, at 11:00 am at the Trustmark Park box office, online here, or via any Ticketmaster location.

The 2024 College Series will begin with Southern Miss taking on Mississippi State on Tuesday, March 5, at 6:00 pm.

Next, Ole Miss will face Southern Miss on Tuesday, March 19, at 6:00 pm.

Finally, the Governor’s Cup between Mississippi State and Ole Miss will occur on Wednesday, May 1, at 6:00 pm.

2. Shuckers stadium naming rights up for grabs

(Photo: Jeffrey Hayes, 2018)

The home of the minor league baseball team, the Biloxi Shuckers, is looking for a new name for the Coast ballpark.

Bidding for the naming rights to the Biloxi stadium, which has been known as MGM Park, is now open through February 28th on the City of Biloxi’s website here.

According to the suggested terms, the City is looking for a 3-year commitment at $140,000 per year or a 5-year commitment at $125,000 per year. There is also a provision for three options to renew for three two-year terms, but the payment would increase 5% per year.

Markets & Business

1. Fed leaves interest rates unchanged

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced that it was leaving interest rates at their current levels – 5.5% – the highest level in 22 years – as consumer confidence is showing signs of improving while inflation appears to be declining.

The Fed target inflation rate is 2%; last month’s report showed it remains above 3%.

There was hope that the Fed would begin to cut interest rates as early as this spring, but Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has indicated that more time is needed to ensure inflation is really on the decline before starting to edge the rate downward.

2. Universal Orlando adding new experiences

Opening in 2025, the new Epic Universe is Universal Orlando Resort’s fourth theme park, built on 750 acres of land, just a few miles from Universal Studios Florida. The new park will feature attractions, rides, entertainment, hotels, dining and more.

Epic Universe will be comprised of five different worlds: Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, and Dark Universe.

There will also be three new hotels: Universal Helios Grand Hotel, Universal Stella Nova Resort and Universal Terra Luna Resort.