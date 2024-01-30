Sur La Table to open in Jackson

The national kitchen and culinary retailer plans to open shop in Highland Village this April.

Kitchen and culinary retailer Sur La Table is coming to Jackson, Mississippi, this spring. The company announced on Tuesday that it was opening its first location of 2024 at Highland Village in the capital city.

Established in Seattle, Washington’s Pike Place Market in 1972 by founder Shirley Collins, Sur La Table aims to “Make good food. Share it. Do it often.” The company touts its success is due to their ability to partner with the world’s best chefs and kitchen brands to bring customers trusted tools to make delicious memories.

A similar story is true for their new Mississippi location. Sur La Table’s announcement stated that their partnership with Highland Village brought together an appreciation for food, exploring new experiences, and commitment to community while providing locals with the resources they need to elevate their cooking.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Sur La Table and their culinary expertise to Highland Village,” said Alexandra Clark, WS Development Senior Vice President, Asset Strategy and Experience, in a statement. “We are always looking for new ways to provide fresh experiences for our guests, and we are confident that our community will love Sur La Table’s interactive cooking classes as well as their top-of-the-line kitchenware.”

Sur La Table specializes in sales of quality cookware and tabletop entertaining products, while offering a cooking-class program tailored to adults as well as for younger cooks age 7 and above.

The company offers frequent in-store events and demonstrations at locations in more than 20 states across the nation.

“We couldn’t think of a better home to begin sharing our love for all things culinary within our first Mississippi location,” said Jordan Voloshin, Sur La Table CEO, in their announcement. “Bringing our culinary expertise to Highland Village, we’re able to join a rich history in Jackson within a community featuring some of the nation’s top retailers as well as a thriving network of local shops and restaurants. We are so excited to join this community and can’t wait to collaborate with the surrounding businesses to guide the people of Jackson in their cooking journey.”

Sur La Table plans to open their doors in April 2024. The new location is next to Aplos in the Highland Village Courtyard.