Bill of the Day: Just Say It’s Used

Magnolia Tribune brings you the first Bill of the Day for the 2024 Mississippi Legislative Session that just may pique your interest.

Planning to get a new mattress? Well, today’s bill could ensure that what you buy in the store is brand new or labeled otherwise.

HB 412, authored by State Representative Lee Yancey (R), would prohibit the sale of secondhand mattresses without a specific attachment that indicates it is secondhand.

State Rep. Lee Yancey

Rep. Yancey said the legislation came about at the request of a new mattress store owner in the metro area.

“Sometimes, people sell used mattresses as new without regard for the sanitary condition of the mattress,” Rep. Yancey said, recalling what he was told by the business owner. “Nobody wants to sleep on a dirty mattress. If it’s used, say it’s used. Don’t pretend it is new.”

This requirement would not apply to an individual selling their mattress after personal or family use or for non-profits. However, it would impact business owners who might try to sell a mattress that is not completely fresh.

Under the proposed bill, businesses that don’t label mattresses properly could face a penalty.

The legislation outlines that if a business knowingly sells a secondhand mattress, they could be fined up to $50 for the first offense, $500 for the second offense, and $2,500 thereafter.

Proper labeling would include a visible white cloth tag on the outside covering of the mattress that is larger than six square inches. The tag should not flake off, must be printed in English, and should provide a description of the material used to fill the mattress. The tag must also clearly state that the mattress is secondhand along with the original date of manufacture.

Stay tuned for more Bill of the Day recaps on some of the more nuanced pieces of legislation in the 2024 legislative session.