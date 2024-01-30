Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
Bill of the Day: Just Say It’s...

Bill of the Day: Just Say It’s Used

By: Sarah Ulmer - January 30, 2024

(Getty Images)

Magnolia Tribune brings you the first Bill of the Day for the 2024 Mississippi Legislative Session that just may pique your interest.

Planning to get a new mattress? Well, today’s bill could ensure that what you buy in the store is brand new or labeled otherwise.

HB 412, authored by State Representative Lee Yancey (R), would prohibit the sale of secondhand mattresses without a specific attachment that indicates it is secondhand.

State Rep. Lee Yancey

Rep. Yancey said the legislation came about at the request of a new mattress store owner in the metro area.

“Sometimes, people sell used mattresses as new without regard for the sanitary condition of the mattress,” Rep. Yancey said, recalling what he was told by the business owner. “Nobody wants to sleep on a dirty mattress. If it’s used, say it’s used. Don’t pretend it is new.”

This requirement would not apply to an individual selling their mattress after personal or family use or for non-profits. However, it would impact business owners who might try to sell a mattress that is not completely fresh.

Under the proposed bill, businesses that don’t label mattresses properly could face a penalty.

The legislation outlines that if a business knowingly sells a secondhand mattress, they could be fined up to $50 for the first offense, $500 for the second offense, and $2,500 thereafter.

Proper labeling would include a visible white cloth tag on the outside covering of the mattress that is larger than six square inches. The tag should not flake off, must be printed in English, and should provide a description of the material used to fill the mattress. The tag must also clearly state that the mattress is secondhand along with the original date of manufacture.

Stay tuned for more Bill of the Day recaps on some of the more nuanced pieces of legislation in the 2024 legislative session.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Sarah Ulmer
Sarah is a Mississippi native, born and raised in Madison. She is a graduate of Mississippi State University, where she studied Communications, with an emphasis in Broadcasting and Journalism. Sarah’s experience spans multiple mediums, including extensive videography with both at home and overseas, broadcasting daily news, and hosting a live radio show. In 2017, Sarah became a member of the Capitol Press Corp in Mississippi and has faithfully covered the decisions being made by leaders on some of the most important issues facing our state. Email Sarah: sarah@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Sarah Ulmer  • 
January 26, 2024

Former MS State Health Officer named endowed Chair for the Study of Health Disparities at UMMC
News  |  Sarah Ulmer  • 
January 25, 2024

It’s official: Amazon behind record $10 billion investment in Mississippi
News  |  Sarah Ulmer  • 
January 24, 2024

Mississippi House passes resolution to restore ballot initiative
Previous Story
News  |  Magnolia Tribune  • 
January 30, 2024

Magnolia Mornings: January 30, 2024
Next Story
News  |  Jeremy Pittari  • 
January 30, 2024

Mississippi’s Legislative Black Caucus shares goals for 2024 session