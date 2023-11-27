Skip to content
Runoffs set for Tuesday in seven Mississippi counties

By: Sarah Ulmer - November 27, 2023

Election commissioner and school board races to be determined in runoff elections in Claiborne, Grenada, Hinds, Montgomery, Pontotoc, Sharkey, and Tate counties.

Voters in seven Mississippi counties are encouraged to return to the polls on Tuesday, November 28 for runoff elections. The runoffs come after the General Election on November 7, 2023, did not determine a winner.

Those counties where runoff elections are being held include Claiborne, Grenada, Hinds, Montgomery, Pontotoc, Sharkey, and Tate.

The races to appear on the runoff ballot are as follows (by county):

  • Claiborne County – School Board District 5
  • Grenada County – School District Board of Trustees District 4
  • Hinds County – Election Commissioner 2
  • Montgomery County – School Board District 3
  • Pontotoc County – Election Commissioner 3
  • Sharkey County – School Board District 2
  • Sunflower County – School District 1
  • Tate County – School District 1

If voters are unsure of what district they are located in and if any of these elections pertain to them, they can visit the Secretary of State’s website , My Election Day, to determine their district and city ward, as well as their assigned voting location.  

Typical election day operations are expected, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

The polls will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. Anyone who is in line to vote at 7:00 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballot regardless of how long it may take.

A valid photo ID is required in order to vote. Acceptable IDs include a Mississippi issued driver’s license, firearms permit, photo ID issued by a state entity, U.S. passport, government employee ID card, student photo ID, U.S. military ID, tribal photo ID, Mississippi Voter Identification Card.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday and received by the appropriate Circuit Clerk by December 5. If a voter casts a ballot because of a voter ID issue on election day, they must present a valid photo ID to their Circuit Clerk by December 5.

Election Commissioners have 10 calendar days from the election to certify the results. While the Secretary of State’s office does not announce unofficial election results, 2023 election results will be available on their website after being certified.

