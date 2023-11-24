Skip to content
Shopping Mississippi Small Businesses Supports Local Communities

By: Sarah Ulmer ,    Frank Corder - November 24, 2023

There are more than 266,000 small businesses in the Magnolia State. Find unique gifts this holiday season while supporting local communities.

Small Business Saturday is a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. 

Founded by American Express in 2010 and officially cosponsored by the Small Business Administration (SBA) since 2011, Small Business Saturday – the day after Black Friday – has become an important part of small businesses’ busiest shopping season. 

According to the SBA’s 2023 profile of Mississippi, there are more than 266,000 small businesses in the Magnolia State.

“That’s 99.3% of all businesses which accounts for 45.5% of all employees,” says Dawn McVea, National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) State Director.

McVea said Small Business Saturday is a great opportunity to recognize the invaluable role small businesses play in our lives. 

“Americans spent an estimated $17.9 billion in 2022 on Small Business Saturday,” McVea said. “When you shop locally, 67 cents of every dollar stays in your local community. That means those dollars get recycled back into the economy in the form of investment in inventory, charitable donations, employee wages and taxes paid to maintain local and state public services.”

SBA reports that small business payrolls account for nearly $15.8 billion in Mississippi payrolls. 

McVea encourages Mississippians to support local shops to see what they have in the store this Saturday and during this holiday season. 

“You never know what unique item you might find. And, you’ll likely interact with the owner or know a staff member who will be eager to help you find what you’re looking for or make suggestions,” McVea added. 

If you can’t get out and about, many small businesses offer online shopping and curbside pick up, McVea said. She said finding those shops online before resorting the big box online retailers helps that business, their communities and the Magnolia State.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Sarah Ulmer
Sarah is a Mississippi native, born and raised in Madison. She is a graduate of Mississippi State University, where she studied Communications, with an emphasis in Broadcasting and Journalism. Sarah’s experience spans multiple mediums, including extensive videography with both at home and overseas, broadcasting daily news, and hosting a live radio show. In 2017, Sarah became a member of the Capitol Press Corp in Mississippi and has faithfully covered the decisions being made by leaders on some of the most important issues facing our state. Email Sarah: sarah@magnoliatribune.com
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications such as the Daily Caller. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
