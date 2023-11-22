Giving Thanks: Praise for hunter-gatherers this Thanksgiving

In this series, Magnolia Tribune staff and contributors offer reflections on their Thanksgivings and supply some last-minute recipes.

I don’t cook Thanksgiving dinner. Believe me, no one would want me to.

Other than stealing a pinch of turkey or sneaking a deviled egg before it’s officially time to eat, I stay out of the kitchen until I’m told to set the table and settle in for the revered spread.

So, how do I help otherwise?

Every family has that one person that’s designated to be the hunter-gatherer – the one who braves the wild to bring home the bounty so the cooks can perform their best culinary feats. That’s me.

In today’s world, we skilled huntsmen must keep our wits about us and stay calm amidst the madness all around while avoiding distractions and long discourses with other hunter-gatherers we come across whilst doing our sacred duty.

From masterfully weaving through high-speed traffic in the asphalt jungle to braving the hordes of rabid deal seekers willing to fight over the last pack of fried onions to carefully carrying hundreds of pounds of loot upstairs in one hand to avoid making two trips to the car, we modern-day warriors play a vital role in making sure Thanksgiving dinner comes off without a hitch.

And if the holiday-inspired chefs should forget to put a vital ingredient on the initial arms’ length list, we must be ever ready to head back out into the wilderness to retrieve that missing element as swiftly as possible without complaint or hesitation.

After all, as hunter-gatherers, ours is not to question why; ours is only to do and dine.

Thankfully, our dexterity is soon rewarded in a similar manner as that of the Pilgrims some 400 years ago.

The pre-meal hustle and bustle is then replaced by a time of reflection and prayer, our hearts together acknowledging the providence of Almighty God while humbly imploring His protection and favor on our families and our beloved nation, just as George Washington encouraged in the first Thanksgiving Proclamation in 1789.

Once the feasting is over and everyone has had their fill, the esteemed cooks once hastily at work over a hot stove rightfully retire to the living room to share in the warmth of those gathered around, perhaps even to hang a stocking and adorn a tree with ribbon and bells.

We hunter-gatherers often then shift into our secondary role, that of the clean-up crew.

It is the clean-up crew that must handle the aftermath of the day’s celebration, finding just the right size dish to store the valuable leftovers and strategically arranging the refrigerator for easy access while pre-washing the dishes before placing them in the washer. This essential work is payment for the joys our bellies now feel, but it must be done briskly and in order since the window between eating and napping is a short one and should be respected at all costs.

Knowing your role at Thanksgiving makes life better for everyone. I’ve taken up my mantle with pride and gratefulness, knowing I’ve helped make the day better for all by not being in the kitchen.

Be sure to let the hunter-gatherers in your life know how much they mean to you this Thanksgiving because without them, the day wouldn’t go as smoothly.

Thanksgiving Sandwich

Speaking of leftovers, try this sandwich on the Friday or Saturday following Thanksgiving after everyone has gone their separate ways and you’re trying to recoup. It’ll be messy but you’ll be glad you did.

Ingredients:

2 slices of bread (your choice of type, but the bigger the slice, the better) Toast the slices if you’d like but not recommended

Leftover turkey

Leftover gravy

Leftover dressing

Leftover cranberry sauce

Leftover green bean casserole

Directions:

Separately microwave a decent size helping of the turkey, dressing, gravy and green bean casserole. Lay out two pieces of bread. Stack the turkey pieces on a slice of bread and drizzle gravy over the turkey. Layer the dressing and drizzle gravy over the dressing. Layer the green bean casserole. Spread the cranberry sauce on the other slice of bread and place on top of the other ingredients to make a sandwich. Use your hand and press the sandwich together slightly, making it the size needed to lift and take a bite. Enjoy!