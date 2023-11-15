Two-step federal government funding plan passes U.S. House in bipartisan vote

Speaker Johnson’s funding proposal passes the House with Senate approval likely. Mississippi’s Congressmen split on the continuing resolution.

Newly minted Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson’s two-step plan to fund the federal government into the new year and avoid a shutdown later this week passed the chamber on Tuesday with majority Democratic support.

The Republican leader’s plan funds one set of federal agencies and programs through January 19, 2024, and another group through February 2nd. Speaker Johnson said the proposal puts House Republicans in the best position to fight for conservative policy victories.

Lawmakers have been on a 45-day clock to pass funding bills since the last short-term resolution was approved in late September. That package resulted in the ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy and a lengthy process to replace him among House Republicans.

In a statement following the passage of the Continuing Resolution, Speaker Johnson said the plan takes the omnibus spending package off the table while providing an opportunity to rein in spending.

“The innovative two-step approach takes Washington’s preferred Christmas omnibus monstrosity off the table, shifts the government funding paradigm moving forward, and enhances our ability to rein in the Biden administration’s failed policies and government spending,” said Johnson. “We also are better positioned in the upcoming supplemental debate to demand Border Security, ensure oversight of Ukraine aid, and support our cherished ally, Israel.”

The resolution – H.R. 6363 – passed the House by a vote of 336 to 95 with 3 not voting. In total, 209 Democrats and 127 Republicans backed the measure with 2 Democrats and 93 Republicans opposing it.

Mississippi’s Congressmen Trent Kelly (R-MS1) and Michael Guest (R-MS3) voted against the resolution while Bennie Thompson (D-MS2) supported it.

“I’m glad to vote on keeping the government open and making sure that seniors, veterans, law enforcement, and children continue to receive services,” Thompson said on X. “Too bad I was the only one in the Mississippi delegation to vote for it.”

Congressman Mike Ezell (R-MS4) did not vote on the measure as he is back in state following the death of his mother.

The resolution now heads to the U.S. Senate where it is expected to pass the Democratic-controlled chamber. Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has said he wants to “get this done quickly” with the Friday deadline approaching. President Joe Biden (D) is expected to sign the measure into law following final passage in Congress.