Skip to content
Home
>
DC
>
Third Republican Presidential Debate to...

Third Republican Presidential Debate to feature five candidates not named Trump

By: Frank Corder - November 8, 2023

The stage is set, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, for the third Republican presidential debate in Miami. Five hopefuls will participate in the debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, according to the Republican National Committee. They are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The former President will not attend Wednesday’s debate, choosing instead to hold a rally just miles away in South Florida.

Five Republican Presidential candidates will square off Wednesday night in Miami, Florida for the third debate of the 2024 election cycle.

On stage will be Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, and South Carolina U.S. Senator Tim Scott.

The Republican front-runner, former President Donald Trump, is not participating in the debate. He has skipped each of the first two debates as well. Instead, Trump will hold a rally just miles away in South Florida.

Since the second debate, Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence has dropped out of the race.

To make it on stage for the third debate, candidates had to be at 4% in two national polls or one national poll and two polls from separate early-voting states such as Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina. In addition, the candidates had to have accumulated 70,000 unique donors with a minimum of 200 donors coming from 20 states.

According to the latest polling from CNN ahead of the debate, as reported by RealClearPolitics, Trump continues to lead the pack by a wide margin. The former President comes in at 44% with DeSantis in second at 17% following by Haley with 10%, Ramaswamy at 4%, Scott at 3% and Christie at 2%.

The debate is being aired by NBC and will begin at 7:00pm CT. Moderators will be “NBC Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt and “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker. Hugh Hewitt, host of “The Hugh Hewitt Show” on Salem Radio Network, will join Holt and Welker.

A fourth Republican Presidential debate has been set for December 6th in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. With each debate, the requirements to make it on the stage increases. Candidates must reach both higher polling and donor thresholds to be included.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications such as the Daily Caller. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
November 8, 2023

Republicans sweep Mississippi statewide elections, Democrats go back to drawing board
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
November 7, 2023

Mississippi 2023 General Election Results
Elections  |  Frank Corder  • 
November 7, 2023

DOJ Civil Rights Division monitoring Madison, Panola counties this Election Day
Previous Story
Elections  |  Frank Corder  • 
November 8, 2023

Republicans pick up seats in Mississippi House, hold the line in state Senate