Republicans sweep Mississippi statewide elections, Democrats go back to drawing board

With the Governor’s race now called for Tate Reeves, Republicans have again won all eight statewide offices, a feat achieved four years ago for the first time in well over 100 years.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, Attorney General Lynn Fitch, Secretary of State Michael Watson, State Treasurer David McRae, State Auditor Shad White and Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson all won second terms. Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney won a fifth term.

Each Republican statewide candidate, other than Reeves, won roughly 58% of the vote or greater, based on unofficial results.

Mississippi Republican Party chairman Frank Bordeaux said the election victories meant the state elected more Republicans than ever before.

“Today, we elected more Republicans in our state than ever before. From re-electing Governor Tate Reeves and all our statewide officials to gaining seats in the legislature and local offices, tonight was incredible for the GOP,” Bordeaux said. “Conservative policies are working for Mississippi, and thanks to the amazing people of our state, we will have conservative leadership for another four years.”

The Mississippi House and Senate maintained their supermajority Republican status as well.

For the Democratic Party, the race for governor sucked all of the air and money out of the room, leaving little energy to focus on down-ticket races. It’s the second consecutive statewide election where the Party threw all of its resources behind a single race while essentially forfeiting the other contests.

Presley raked in over $11 million this election cycle – more than any Democratic candidate in Mississippi history. Yet, Presley’s Democratic cohorts vying for the other seven state offices did not share in his bounty. They were only able to muster roughly $250,000 combined.

Even still, Democratic down-ticket candidates were still able to pull in 38% to 40% of the vote on Tuesday – a sign that the Party has a floor of support.

Based on unofficial results, it appears Presley, with his historic war chest, will only be able to reach 47% of the total vote. Former Attorney General Jim Hood reached the same plateau four years ago against Reeves, spending half the money of Presley – a sign that the Party perhaps also has a ceiling of support.