Mississippi 2023 General Election Results

Follow along throughout the evening as Magnolia Tribune tracks the results of the contested statewide and commission races.

Mississippi voters went to the polls on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, to elect statewide, state commission, legislative and county officials.

The most hotly contested seats on the ballot this cycle are the Governor’s race as well as the Central District Public Service Commissioner race.

Here is a rundown of the competitive state and commission races Magnolia Tribune is tracking as results come in on General Election night.

Vote tallies listed below are subject to change as precincts report.

Governor

Brandon Presley (left) and Tate Reeves (right) at the 2023 Mississippi gubernatorial debate hosted by WAPT.

First-term incumbent Governor Tate Reeves, a Republican, faced a heavily funded Democratic challenger in Brandon Presley. Presley is the current Northern District Public Service Commissioner and has served in that role for four terms. Independent candidate Gwendolyn Gray withdrew from the race, but given the late hour, her name still appeared on Tuesday’s ballot.

Reeves won the 2019 race over then Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood, an Independent and a Constitution Party candidate. Reeves pulled in 52% to Hood’s 47%.

Percent Reporting: 89%

Brandon Presley (D): 46%

Tate Reeves (R): 52%

Gwendolyn Gray (I): 2%

Lt. Governor

First-term incumbent Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, a Republican, was challenged by Democratic newcomer D. Ryan Grover. Hosemann previously served three terms as Secretary of State.

Hosemann won the 2019 election over former Democratic lawmaker Jay Hughes 60% to 40%.

Percent Reporting: 88%

D. Ryan Grover (D): 38%

Delbert Hosemann (R): 62%

Attorney General

First-term incumbent Attorney General Lynn Fitch, a Republican, ran against Democratic newcomer Greta Kemp Martin. Fitch, the first female to serve as Attorney General, previously served eight years as State Treasurer.

Fitch won the 2019 election over Democrat Jennifer Collins 58% to 42%.

Percent Reporting: 88%

Lynn Fitch (R): 60%

Greta Kemp Martin (D): 40%

Secretary of State

First-term incumbent Secretary of State Michael Watson, a Republican, faced substitute Democratic candidate Ty Pinkins. Watson previously served in the Mississippi Senate. Pinkins was named the party’s nominee after Shuwaski Young withdrew from the race citing health reasons after the Primary Election. Pinkins is also currently running for the U.S. Senate in 2024.

Watson won the 2019 race over former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree 59% to 41%.

Percent Reporting: 88%

Ty Pinkins (D): 39%

Michael Watson (R): 61%

State Auditor

Incumbent State Auditor Shad White, a Republican, was challenged by Democrat Larry Bradford. Bradford is the current Mayor of Anguilla.

White was appointed to the position by former Governor Phil Bryant before winning his first term in 2019, running unopposed.

Percent Reporting: 88%

Larry Bradford (D): 40%

Shad White (R): 60%

State Treasurer

First-term incumbent State Treasurer David McRae, a Republican, again faced Democrat Addie Green for the second time.

McRae and Green ran against each other four years ago, with McRae winning the 2019 race 61% to 39%.

Percent Reporting: 88%

Addie Green (D): 40%

David McRae (R): 60%

Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner

Incumbent Commissioner Andy Gipson, a Republican, was challenged by Democrat Robert Bradford. Gipson, a former lawmaker, was appointed to the position by former Governor Phil Bryant and then won the seat in 2019.

Gipson beat former Mississippi Democratic Party head Rickey Cole in 2019, winning 59% to 41%.

Percent Reporting: 88%

Robert Bradford (D): 41%

Andy Gipson (R): 59%

Insurance Commissioner

Four-term incumbent Commissioner Mike Chaney, a Republican, faced Democratic nominee Bruce Burton.

Chaney, a former lawmaker, won re-election in 2019 over Democrat Robert Amos with Chaney winning 61% to Amos’ 39% of the vote.

Percent Reporting: 88%

Bruce Burton (D): 39%

Mike Chaney (R): 61%

Public Service Commissioner – Central District

Brent Bailey (left) and DeKeither Stamps (right)

The only contested Public Service Commissioner race on Tuesday is in the Central District between first-term incumbent Brent Bailey, a Republican, and Democratic nominee De’Keither Stamps, a current State Representative and former Jackson City Councilman.

Bailey and Stamps ran against each other four years ago, with Bailey winning 50.3% to Stamps’ 49.7%. The two were separated by just over 2,000 votes.

Percent Reporting: 84%

Brent Bailey (R): 51%

De’Keither Stamps (D): 49%

Transportation Commissioner – Central District

First-term incumbent Commissioner Willie Simmons, a Democrat, faced Republican newcomer Ricky Pennington Jr. Simmons previously served in the Legislature.

Simmons won the Central District seat in 2019 over Republican Butch Lee, winning 51% to 49%.

Percent Reporting: 84%

Ricky Pennington Jr. (R): 47%

Willie Simmons (D): 53%

Transportation Commissioner – Southern District

State Representative Charles Busby, a Republican, was challenged by Independent newcomer Steven Griffin. Busby has served as the House Transportation Committee Chairman.

The Southern District seat is currently held by Tom King who announced earlier this year that he would retire and not seek re-election to a fourth term.

Percent Reporting: 92%

Charles Busby (R): 72%

Steven Griffin (I): 28%

Results and races will be added as they are finalized and are subject to change based on the final results.