Holiday Train rolls to visit three Mississippi cities

Each location will host free live music, train tours, and visits with Santa. The decked-out train has become a family favorite throughout the United States.

The Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern (CPKC) Holiday Train is set to make three stops in Mississippi as part of its annual holiday tour.

The Holiday Train will stop in Vicksburg, Pearl, and Meridian. The train will stop first in Pearl on November 25th, then Meridian on November 26th, and then wrap up its Mississippi tour in Vicksburg on November 27th.

Each location will host free live music, train tours, and visits with Santa. The decked-out train has become a family favorite throughout the United States as the season’s magic comes to life with lights, sounds, animations, and more.

CPKC celebrates its 25th year of The Holiday Train, but it isn’t just for celebrating the magic of the season. The Holiday Train travels through the United States and Canada each year to raise money and awareness about food insecurity, and the dire need for food banks and other food sources for those facing hunger.

A donation will be made to local food banks at each Holiday Train stop.

According to the Mississippi Food Network, the state leads the nation in food insecurity. Nearly 1 in 6 people in Mississippi struggle with hunger and food insecurity. 1 in 8 of Mississippi’s seniors suffer chronic food shortages.

The Holiday Train began in 1999, and has since raised more than 22.5 million dollars for food banks across North America. They’ve also gathered over 5 million pounds of food for food banks.

“The Holiday Train program is close to the hearts of our CPKC family. Our railroaders take great joy in joining communities across our network as they come together in the giving spirit of the holidays,” said CPKC President and CEO Keith Creel. “We are proud to support local food banks as we fight food insecurity by collecting food and raising money and awareness. I am grateful to all the railroaders and community members who have supported the Holiday Train over the past quarter century and made it such a success.”

The Holiday Train will stop at Pearl on November 25th at the CPKC Yard at 201 Industrial Park Drive; Meridian on November 26th at Union Station at 1901 Front Street; and in Vicksburg at the Levee Street Station at the foot of Grove Street at 1000 Levee Street. All tours begin at 4 p.m.

Learn more by visiting here.