Campaign Finance: See where Mississippi state, commission candidates stand ahead of Tuesday’s election

The final campaign finance reports ahead of the Mississippi General Election were filed last week.

Candidates for state offices in this year’s Mississippi elections were required to submit a pre-election campaign finance report on October 31, 2023, showing donations and expenditures between October 1st and October 29th.

Mississippi’s General Election is Tuesday, November 7th.

Below is a rundown of the latest campaign finance filings from each statewide and state commission candidate on the General Election ballot as filed by their campaigns with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office.

Click on the candidate’s name to be redirected to their updated filing. Some reports either have not been filed at the time of this article or may not yet be loaded on the Secretary of State’s website.

Governor

Republican Tate Reeves (incumbent) Raised this period: $1.12 million Raised calendar year to date: $6.3 million Spent this period: $4.13 million Spent calendar year to date: $10.98 million Cash on hand: $3.15 million

Democrat Brandon Presley Raised this period: $3.4 million Raised calendar year to date: $11.3 million Spent this period: $3.97 million Spent calendar year to date: $10.76 million Cash on hand: $1.26 million

Independent Gwendolyn Gray (withdrew but will remain on the ballot) Filed her Termination Report on November 2nd.



Lt. Governor

Republican Delbert Hosemann (incumbent) Raised this period: $321,000 Raised calendar year to date: $2.63 million Spent this period: $245,000 Spent calendar year to date: $5.77 million Cash on hand: $379,000

Democrat D. Ryan Grover (Not Showing) Raised this period: $ Raised calendar year to date: $ Spent this period: $ Spent calendar year to date: $ Cash on hand: $



Attorney General

Republican Lynn Fitch (incumbent) Raised this period: $181,000 Raised calendar year to date: $1.13 million Spent this period: $118,000 Spent calendar year to date: $429,000 Cash on hand: $1.77 million

Democrat Greta Martin Raised this period: $13,000 Raised calendar year to date: $179,000 Spent this period: $46,000 Spent calendar year to date: $177,000 Cash on hand: $2,500



Secretary of State

Republican Michael Watson (incumbent) Raised this period: $165,000 Raised calendar year to date: $574,000 Spent this period: $23,000 Spent calendar year to date: $126,000 Cash on hand: $1.1 million

Democrat Ty Pinkins (replacement candidate after Shuwaski Young withdrew) Raised this period: $16,000 Raised calendar year to date: $31,000 Spent this period: $19,000 Spent calendar year to date: $21,000 Cash on hand: $10,000



State Treasurer

Republican David McRae (incumbent) Raised this period: $500 Raised calendar year to date: $102,000 Spent this period: $28,000 Spent calendar year to date: $47,000 Cash on hand: $194,000

Democrat Addie Green Raised this period: $4,000 Raised calendar year to date: $6,100 Spent this period: $0 Spent calendar year to date: $0 Cash on hand: $6,100



Agriculture & Commerce Commissioner

Republican Andy Gipson (incumbent) Raised this period: $50,000 Raised calendar year to date: $214,000 Spent this period: $12,000 Spent calendar year to date: $102,000 Cash on hand: $255,000

Democrat Robert Bradford Raised this period: $4,000 Raised calendar year to date: $16,000 Spent this period: $1,00 Spent calendar year to date: $11,000 Cash on hand: $6,000



State Auditor

Republican Shad White (incumbent) Raised this period: $46,000 Raised calendar year to date: $642,000 Spent this period: $20,000 Spent calendar year to date: $130,000 Cash on hand: $1.86 million

Democrat Larry Bradford (Not Showing) Raised this period: $ Raised calendar year to date: $ Spent this period: $ Spent calendar year to date: $ Cash on hand: $



Insurance Commissioner

Republican Mike Chaney (incumbent) Raised this period: $6,000 Raised calendar year to date: $256,000 Spent this period: $15,000 Spent calendar year to date: $245,000 Cash on hand: $247,000

Democrat Bruce Burton Raised this period: $0 Raised calendar year to date: $0 Spent this period: $0 Spent calendar year to date: $0 Cash on hand: $0



Public Service Commissioners

Northern District

Republican Chris Brown Raised this period: $0 Raised calendar year to date: $833,000 Spent this period: $8,000 Spent calendar year to date: $713,000 Cash on hand: $120,000



Central District

Republican Brent Bailey (incumbent) Raised this period: $21,000 Raised calendar year to date: $95,000 Spent this period: $11,000 Spent calendar year to date: $47,000 Cash on hand: $54,000

Democrat Dekeither Stamps Raised this period: $12,000 Raised calendar year to date: $44,000 Spent this period: $19,000 Spent calendar year to date: $38,000 Cash on hand: $6,000



Southern District

Republican Nelson Wayne Carr Raised this period: $15,000 Raised calendar year to date: $171,000 Spent this period: $6,000 Spent calendar year to date: $154,000 Cash on hand: $17,000



Transportation Commissioners

Northern District

Republican John Caldwell (incumbent) Raised this period: $5,000 Raised calendar year to date: $ Spent this period: $1,500 Spent calendar year to date: $ Cash on hand: $118,000



Central District

Republican Rickey Pennington Jr. Raised this period: $0 Raised calendar year to date: $0 Spent this period: $0 Spent calendar year to date: $0 Cash on hand: -$1,700

Democrat Willie Simmons (incumbent) Raised this period: $38,000 Raised calendar year to date: $96,000 Spent this period: $43,000 Spent calendar year to date: $110,000 Cash on hand: $103,000



Southern District