Skip to content
Home
>
Elections
>
With two weeks until the Mississippi...

With two weeks until the Mississippi General Election, absentee ballot requests are less than half what was requested in 2019

By: Frank Corder - October 26, 2023

Over 52,000 Mississippians requested absentee ballots during the 2019 statewide election.

According to the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS), as of Monday, October 23rd – two weeks before the November 7th General Election – the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office reported a total of 23,321 absentee ballots have been requested with 15,858 of those absentee ballots having been received to date.

The number of requests for absentee ballots rose week-over-week by just under 8,000 while the number received increased by 6,500.

During the 2019 statewide election in Mississippi, a total of 52,380 absentee ballots were requested by voters. Of that, 48,856 absentee ballots were received in order to be counted with 427 of those being rejected for one reason or another.

Voters who wish to cast an absentee ballot can contact or visit their local circuit clerk’s office. The circuit clerk’s offices across the state are open during regular business hours during the week and will also be open from 8:00 a.m. to noon for in-person absentee voting this Saturday, October 28, and Saturday, November 4.

If returning absentee ballots through the mail, all mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by November 7th and received by county circuit clerk offices by November 15th in order to count.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications such as the Daily Caller. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
DC  |  Frank Corder  • 
October 25, 2023

Louisiana’s Mike Johnson elected new Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives
News  |  Jeremy Pittari ,  Frank Corder  • 
October 23, 2023

Mississippi teachers union taking their support of Presley door-to-door?
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
October 19, 2023

New round of RESTORE Act projects announced totaling more than $44 million
Previous Story
News  |  Jeremy Pittari ,  Russ Latino  • 
October 26, 2023

Largest teacher pay raise in state history helps offset inflation
Next Story
Elections  |  Russ Latino  • 
October 27, 2023

Reeves receives surprise endorsement of African American legislator