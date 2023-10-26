With two weeks until the Mississippi General Election, absentee ballot requests are less than half what was requested in 2019

Over 52,000 Mississippians requested absentee ballots during the 2019 statewide election.

According to the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS), as of Monday, October 23rd – two weeks before the November 7th General Election – the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office reported a total of 23,321 absentee ballots have been requested with 15,858 of those absentee ballots having been received to date.

The number of requests for absentee ballots rose week-over-week by just under 8,000 while the number received increased by 6,500.

During the 2019 statewide election in Mississippi, a total of 52,380 absentee ballots were requested by voters. Of that, 48,856 absentee ballots were received in order to be counted with 427 of those being rejected for one reason or another.

Voters who wish to cast an absentee ballot can contact or visit their local circuit clerk’s office. The circuit clerk’s offices across the state are open during regular business hours during the week and will also be open from 8:00 a.m. to noon for in-person absentee voting this Saturday, October 28, and Saturday, November 4.

If returning absentee ballots through the mail, all mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by November 7th and received by county circuit clerk offices by November 15th in order to count.