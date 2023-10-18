Former Southern District PSC Commissioner Sam Britton has died

Britton served one term as a PSC Commissioner after 30 years in the accounting and finance sectors.

Former Southern District Public Service Commissioner Sam Britton passed away on Monday after a long battle with cancer. He was 67 years old.

Britton, a Republican, served one term on the PSC from 2016 to 2020, winning with over 60% of the vote in the 2015 General Election. Britton ran for Secretary State in 2019 but lost in the Republican Primary to current Secretary Michael Watson.

Britton’s wife, Robin Robinson, is the current State Representative for House District 88. She recently ran and won the Republican Primary for Senate District 42 and is unopposed in the November General Election.

Britton spent 30 years in the financial and accounting sectors as a CPA. He worked with the offices of the State Auditor and the State Tax Commission before he began his own accounting firm. From his CPA practice, he moved into Investment Banking.

On Sunday, October 22, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., there will be a visitation at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel, Mississippi.

On Monday, October 23, 2023, at Laurel First United Methodist Church, there will be visitation from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m.