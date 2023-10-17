Skip to content
JSU campus was closed Monday after fatal shooting over the weekend

By: Jeremy Pittari - October 17, 2023
Jackson State University

Jackson State University (Photo from JSU Facebook)

A person of interest is being sought by the Jackson Police Department and Capitol Police.

The campus of Jackson State University was closed Monday after a fatal shooting occurred at the University Pointe Apartment Complex over the weekend. 

According to a statement issued by Jackson State University acting president Dr. Elayne H. Anthony via the university’s website, the incident led to the passing of Jaylen Burns, of Chicago, Illinois. Burns was attending the university to earn an industrial technology degree. 

Anthony’s statement said a person of interest is being sought by the Jackson Police Department and Capital Police.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Jaylen’s family, friends and all those who knew him. He was an ambitious and bright young man, who believed in being of service as a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and president of the C100 Chapter at JSU, an affiliate of the 100 Black Men of America. We grieve the tragic loss of his life due to this senseless act of violence,” Anthony said in the statement.

To ensure the safety of the student body, the decision was made to close the campus on Monday, October 16. 

WLBT first reported the shooting that took place Sunday evening at about midnight.

In response to the incident, additional security was brought in to the campus, according to JSU officials.

“The safety of our students and campus community remains our priority. We are committed to addressing any threats to the security of this campus with the utmost care and attention,” Anthony said in the statement. “The holistic well-being of our students is first and foremost, and the safety of our campus community is our collective responsibility. Please remember, if you see something, say something. You may contact the JSU Department of Public Safety at 601-979-2580.”  

A request for more information from the Jackson Police Department on Monday was not immediately returned by press time. 

