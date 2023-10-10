Brett Favre’s deposition rescheduled for December

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2016, file photo, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is shown during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)

The deposition scheduled for Brett Favre in a civil lawsuit against the retired NFL Hall of Famer and other entities has been moved to December of this year.

Favre was sued in relation to the welfare scandal in the state of Mississippi. The situation involved the improper use of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds through the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

Favre is being sued in a civil action as he supported and lobbied for the use of roughly $5 million to help pay for a volleyball court at the University of Southern Mississippi. Favre was also contracted for speaking engagements and advertising through the state, services and related fees that remain in question. He is not facing criminal charges at this time.

According to the Associated Press, Favre was originally scheduled to give a sworn testimony on October 26. That has now been rescheduled for December 11 after a request was filed by his attorneys.

The original notice of Favre’s deposition was filed in the Hinds County Circuit Court by attorneys for the Mississippi Department of Human Services.