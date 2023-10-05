Five Mississippi hospitals to receive Physician Residency and Fellowship Start-Up Grant funding

The goal of the $3 million in grant funds is to create new or increased capacity in physician residency and fellowship programs at general acute care hospitals.

On Thursday, AccelerateMS announced that $3 million has been awarded to five hospitals and health networks throughout the state to grow physician residencies and fellowships.

The Physician Residency and Fellowship Start-Up Grant Program was created by Senate Bill 3113 in the 2023 legislative session. The goal is to create new or increased capacity in physician residency and fellowship programs at general acute care hospitals. The grant allows the selected hospitals to expand post-graduate medical opportunities.

The five hospitals receiving the funding are:

Delta Health System

Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto

Mississippi Baptist Medical Center

Memorial Hospital at Gulfport

North Mississippi Medical Center

Delta Health is receiving $375,000 with a plan for re-expansion of the network’s family medicine residency program. Baptist Memorial-DeSoto is also receiving $375,000, with the funds going to establish the state’s first osteopathic neuromusculoskeletal medicine residency program.

Mississippi Baptist, Memorial and North Mississippi will all receive $750,000. The funds will be used for a new internal medical residency program at Mississippi Baptist and increasing a similar program at North Mississippi. Memorial in Gulfport looks to expand its internal medicine program as well.

“Healthcare is a foundational piece of a healthy economy, and there is a critical need for more high-quality providers to keep Mississippians healthy,” said Garrett McInnis, Deputy Director for External Affairs at Accelerate Mississippi, in a statement. “Our state’s leadership is showing a strong commitment to strengthening the physician workforce across our state, and we believe these grants will increase the quality of healthcare in critical specialties in all corners of Mississippi.”