What’s Happening, Mississippi? Things to do in the Magnolia State in October

Fall brings all the fun when October arrives in the Magnolia State.

Check out these iconic events happening around the Sip this October!

Cruisin’ the Coast, October 1-8

America’s Largest Block Party is here again, bringing thousands of classic cars from around the world to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The festival launched in 1996 with less than 400 classic cars and hot rods; now, thousands come yearly.

There are designated stops along all 80 miles of Mississippi’s Gulf Coast, car auctions, swap meets, car corrals, salutes to veterans, and more.

This award-winning event runs October 1-8. For more information, visit cruisinthecoast.com.

Mississippi State Fair, October 5-15

The 164th Mississippi State Fair at the state fairgrounds in Jackson celebrates the tradition of bringing the Midway to Mississippi again, with plenty of food, rides, exhibits, and performances to keep you and the family entertained for the entire ten days!

Josh Turner is bringing his Long Black Train 20th Anniversary tour to the Mississippi Coliseum. There will also be tryouts for American Idol, line-dancing by R&B artist Cupid, and legendary Christian artist Jeremy Camp will be the final headliner, opened by Mississippi native Kayla Berry.

There are so many events and in so little time! Check out the Mississippi State Fair website for more.

Natchez Balloon Festival, October 19-22

Keep your eyes on the skies for the Natchez Balloon Festival. Since 1986, this October weekend has brought hot air balloons from far and wide to the grounds of Rosalie mansion.

The 38th Annual Natchez Balloon Festival brings music, arts, crafts, food, and hot air balloons to Southwest Mississippi’s most successful outdoor event.

The weekend kicks off with Live at Five on Thursday at the Bandstand, with morning and afternoon flights to follow along with concerts all throughout the weekend.

For more information, visit NatchezBalloonFestival.com.

Dash For Cash Better Barrel Racing, October 27-29

This may be a witchy season, but barrel racers will show you that riding brooms are for amateurs at the Dash for Cash Better Barrel Racing event at the Paul Battle Jr. Expo Center in Tunica, Mississippi.

Three days of barrel-racing competition opens the doors for up to $30,000 in cash prizes.

Watch as riders and their horses zoom through their courses to take home the cash, the title, and the bragging rights.

For more information, visit TunicaTravel.com.

October is fun all month long, all over the state!

Happy Halloween! Enjoy dressing up and over-indulging in candy with the family. Check with your local government or neighborhood websites to find out when to go trick-or-treating or when to welcome those eager and open treat bags.

More family fun awaits at pumpkin patches, fall festivals, Trunk-or-Treat, and other events all throughout the state. Keep an eye on your local coverage to plan an exciting fall for the whole family.

And, of course, cheer on your favorite football teams all month!

Enjoy all that October brings to Mississippi, whether indoors or out, spectating or playing.