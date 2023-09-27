Absentee voting now available ahead of Mississippi’s November General Election

In-person and mail-in absentee ballots are now available through county circuit clerk’s offices across the state.

In just under six weeks, voters will head to the polls to cast their ballot for state, legislative and county offices, from the Governor all the way down to their local county officials, in Mississippi’s 2023 statewide General Election.

This week, the Secretary of State’s office announced that in-person and mail-in absentee ballots are now available through county circuit clerk’s offices across the state.

Mississippi law allows for absentee voting under certain circumstances, including being out of town on election day, being over the age of 65, and having a physical disability, among other reasons.

To vote absentee in-person, voters need to visit their county circuit clerk’s office to obtain an Official Application for Absentee Elector’s Ballot. Once the application is reviewed, a voter can cast their ballot in private at the office that day. For those who cannot visit their circuit clerk’s office during the work week, Saturday in-person absentee voting dates are Saturday, October 28th and November 4th from 8:00 a.m. until noon.

To request a mail-in absentee ballot, voters should contact their county circuit clerk’s office and request that an Official Application for Absentee Elector’s Ballot be mailed to them. Upon receipt of the application, the clerk will mail an official absentee ballot within one business day, or a soon as the ballots are ready. The ballot will come with specific instructions on how to vote by mail-in absentee.

All voters in Mississippi must present a valid form of identification.

If you have yet to register to vote in Mississippi, the Secretary of State’s office says to vote in November’s General Election, residents can either register in-person at their county circuit clerk’s office by Monday, October 9th, or mail-in a voter registration that must be postmarked by October 10th.

For information on how to contact your county circuit clerk, what races are on the ballot, and more, visit the Secretary of State’s Y’all Vote website here.