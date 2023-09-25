Skip to content
Home
>
DC
>
Federal government shutdown looms as...

Federal government shutdown looms as October 1 draws near

By: Frank Corder - September 25, 2023

Speaker McCarthy plans to advance a handful of appropriations bills on Tuesday as his Republican members continue to negotiate among themselves.

Congressional lawmakers remain in negotiations as a possible federal government shutdown looms ahead of the start of the new fiscal year on October 1.

The last shutdown occurred over five weeks in December 2018 to January 2019. It was the longest on record. There have been 20 shutdowns since 1976 lasting at least one day.

The current Republican majority in the U.S. House continues to debate spending cuts among its members even as Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California) looks to bring four defense related spending bills to the floor before advancing a possible continuing resolution as a temporary stopgap to avert a shutdown.

In total, there are 12 necessary spending or appropriations bills that need to be acted upon to keep the federal government open as normal.

McCarthy told reporters on Monday that when lawmakers return on Tuesday evening, four of the appropriations bills in question related to defense and homeland security will be up for consideration. Those bills represent over 70% of the discretionary spending up for negotiations.

Speaker McCarthy was confident that clearer heads would prevail, saying, “You never up.”

“I think we’re able to work through this and at the end of the day get there,” McCarthy said.

Whatever is passed out of the House must gain approval in the Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate and then be signed by President Joe Biden.

Should an agreement not be reached by the deadline, non-essential functions of the federal government would be halted until the House and Senate move the bills forward and the President signs them into law.

As for what is essential and will continue to incur obligations versus non-essential, that determination is left up to each federal department or agency. The same is true for members of Congress in their staffs.

However, even if persons and positions are deemed essential, no funds can be expended from the U.S. Treasury. Essential personnel will not be paid in the event of a shutdown but would receive backpay once the necessary appropriations bills are signed into law. This includes military personnel, air traffic controllers, federal law enforcement, and other agency employees.

Non-essential personnel are furloughed.

Federal agencies or departments that have had their funding approved would continue to operate as normal. Those that do not would be subject to determining necessary personnel and post closures as necessary.

The U.S. Postal Service would continue to deliver mail and those persons receiving Social Security, Medicaid and/or Medicare would still receive their benefits. But staffing levels could be impacted and cause a slowdown in delivering services.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications such as the Daily Caller. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
September 20, 2023

After endorsing President Biden, former Republican Congressman comes out for Presley
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
September 19, 2023

UMMC School of Nursing adding BSN at Ole Miss Oxford campus
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
September 15, 2023

August Mississippi revenue report comes in $3 million below legislative estimates
Previous Story
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
September 22, 2023

MHA parts ways with President & CEO Moore
Next Story
News  |  Jeremy Pittari  • 
September 25, 2023

Gulfport High is preparing the next generation for the workforce