Tombigbee Fiber brings Wi-Fi to 9 North Mississippi football fields

The company says the next phase of their SmartTown deployment will connect parks, downtown areas, and other community spaces across 13 towns in total.

Tombigbee Fiber kicked off the deployment of its SmartTown, a Calix community-wide Wi-Fi broadband platform, to connect nine high school football fields ahead of this football season.

According to the company, SmartTown is the latest example of how Tombigbee is leveraging its managed services to build a differentiated and diversified business that delivers world-class broadband experiences in small-town Mississippi.

The Mississippi high school football fields benefiting from the new platform are in Fulton, Mantachie, Mooreville, Saltillo, Shannon, and Tupelo with Nettleton, North Pontotoc, and Pontotoc to follow soon.

Wi-Fi is available for all who attend the games. It also allows the schools to provide other services, such as live video coverage of the games and real-time play-by-play analytics on the sidelines.

SmartTown utilizes GigaSpire® BLAST residential and business systems Tombigbee previously installed, allowing the broadband provider to then turn on community-wide Wi-Fi across the towns so members and subscribers can roam freely beyond their front doors while staying connected.

“Tombigbee’s ability to leverage SmartTown on the Calix platform to cover nine football fields with almost no incremental investment or operational cost is exactly what we envisioned for BSPs—to be the innovation leaders in their community,” said Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix, in a statement.