OSB Service moving its headquarters to Mississippi

The company is moving from Memphis to Olive Branch, investing $9 million and creating 116 jobs in North Mississippi.

OSB Services LLC, a commercial and industrial building modernization service provider, announced on Friday that it is moving its headquarters from Memphis, Tennessee to Olive Branch, Mississippi.

The project is a $9.2 million corporate investment and will create 116 jobs in the North Mississippi area.

“We are excited to relocate OSB Services’ home to Olive Branch, Mississippi. The city of Olive Branch has proven to be a business-friendly community with very little crime,” said OSB Services CEO Andy Osborne in a statement. “This move would not have been possible without the help of Gov. Tate Reeves, MDA, DeSoto Economic Council and the city of Olive Branch.”

OSB Services was founded in 1999. The company provides commercial and industrial building modernization, including mechanical, electrical, plumbing and elevator services. It also provides structural steel components and prefabricated piping.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX. The city of Olive Branch and DeSoto County also are assisting with the project.

“Now is the ideal time to invest in Mississippi. Companies looking to locate or expand operations here will find the workforce and infrastructure they need to grow and prosper,” Governor Tate Reeves said in a statement from MDA. “I’m excited to add OSB Services to the growing list of manufacturers that have recognized just how much Mississippi has to offer.”