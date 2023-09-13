Impeachment inquiry into Biden opened in the U.S. House

Mississippi’s Republican Congressmen, Senator Wicker back holding President Biden accountable for questionable family business dealings.

On Tuesday, Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced that he was directing U.S. House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. No vote of the chamber was taken to open the inquiry despite earlier comments by McCarthy that indicated one would be brought to the floor.

At the center of the inquiry is the Democrat President’s involvement in his son Hunter’s alleged foreign business dealings and “sweetheart” deal offered by the Department of Justice related to accusations that Hunter failed to pay federal taxes for two years along with a felony gun charge for illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user.

McCarthy said over the last several months, House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct, which he calls “a culture of corruption.”

“These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption,” Speaker McCarthy told reporters in the Capitol. “They warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives. That’s why today I am directing our House (committees) to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.”

McCarthy said he did make the decision to open the inquiry “lightly.”

“Regardless of your party, or who you voted for, these facts concern all Americans,” the Speaker said.

The House committees involved in the impeachment inquiry include the House Judiciary Committee chaired Congressman Jim Jordan, the House Oversight Committee chaired by Congressman James Comer, and the House Ways and Means Committee chaired by Congressman Jason Smith. The three released the following joint statement on Tuesday:

The House Committees on Oversight and Accountability, Judiciary, and Ways and Means, will continue to work to follow the facts to ensure President Biden is held accountable for abusing public office for his family’s financial gain. The American people demand and deserve answers, transparency, and accountability for this blatant abuse of public office.

Speaker McCarthy said this was the “logical next step” as it gives the committees the full power to gather the full facts and answers for the American public.”

“That’s exactly what we want to know – the answers. I believe the President would want to answer these questions and allegations as well,” McCarthy added.

Last week, all three Mississippi Republican Congressmen told Magnolia Tribune that they would support an impeachment inquiry into Biden’s actions. First District Congressman Trent Kelly said he trusted the chairs of the House committees to consider when the evidence warrants bringing an impeachment charge forward.

Mississippi’s senior U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R) is supportive of the House Republicans impeachment inquiry.

“The more the world learns about the Biden family business, the worse it gets,” Wicker said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. “It is in the American peoples’ interest that the full truth be revealed and that Congress be given access to the documents necessary to hold the President accountable.”

Mississippi’s other Republican Senator, Cindy Hyde-Smith, has not commented on the impeachment inquiry following Tuesday’s announcement. Magnolia Tribune sought comment from her office early Wednesday morning but as of press time no response has been received.

The chairmen of the House committees are expected to provide Senate Republicans with a briefing on Wednesday regarding the evidence they have uncovered thus far in their investigation into the Bidens’ activities.

Even if the House Republican majority is able to compile enough evidence to warrant a formal impeachment vote in the chamber, it is highly unlikely that it would be met favorably in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has called the inquiry “absurd.”

“I think the impeachment inquiry is absurd,” Schumer said Tuesday. “The American people want us to do something that will make their lives better. Not go off on these chases and witch hunts.”

#####

UPDATE:

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith has responded to Magnolia Tribune’s request for comment on the House impeachment inquiry. In a statement, Hyde-Smith said: