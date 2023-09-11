Shuckers head into final regular season series looking for playoff berth; Braves out

Mississippi’s two Double-A Minor League teams wrap up the 2023 regular season this week, each with a six-game series.

The 2023 Double-A Minor League Baseball season in Mississippi is winding down as both the Mississippi Braves and the Biloxi Shuckers will play their final regular series of the year this week.

Of the two teams, it’s the Shuckers (72-59, 38-24) with something to play for, as the Coast team needs four wins against the visiting division leading Montgomery Biscuits to clinch a playoff spot. The Shuckers are currently in second place in the division for the second half of the season.

Biloxi has won 16 of their final 18 games and tied the franchise record with their 40th road win of the year on Sunday.

The Shucks will host the Biscuits (76-56, 40-23) for a six-game series for their final series of the regular season, with a chance to make the playoffs for the first time since 2019. The clubs are set to enter the series separated by 1.5 games.

For the Braves (60-71, 27-36), they closed out the 2023 home schedule on Sunday afternoon at Trustmark Park in Pearl losing to the Tennessee Smokies. The metro area team is in last place in their division and will not be vying for a playoff spot when they travel to Florida for a six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos this week.

The Braves announced on Sunday that their final home attendance for the 2023 season was 162,862 fans.