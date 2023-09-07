Pinkins tapped as substitute Democratic candidate in Secretary of State race

Ty Pinkins, who has been campaigning for U.S. Senate, will be the Democratic Party’s nominee against Republican incumbent Michael Watson this November.

The Mississippi Democratic Party has tapped Ty Pinkins to be the substitute candidate in the Secretary of State race in this November’s General Election.

Pinkins replaces Shuwaski Young on the ballot after Young withdrew for health reasons. On Wednesday, the State Board of Election Commissioners approved Young’s withdrawal, opening the door for the Democratic Party to put forward a substitute candidate.

The new Democratic candidate for Secretary of State faces a huge hurdle in terms of campaign finances heading down the stretch toward the General Election. As of Watson’s last reporting, the incumbent Republican showed nearly $884,000 in cash on hand through July. No filings have been made on Pinkins’ behalf as of the publication of this article.

On the steps of the state Capitol at his announcement on Thursday, Pinkins advocated for online voter registration and early voting while criticizing the state’s “restrictive and confusing voting laws.” He also accused Republican lawmakers of gerrymandering districts and diluting minority voting strength.

Pinkins, an attorney, has been actively campaigning across the state seeking to be the Democratic Party’s nominee for the U.S. Senate race in 2024. He hopes to face incumbent U.S. Senate Roger Wicker, a Republican, in the November 2024 General Election. During this calendar year, Pinkins has reportedly raised just over $44,000 for his Senate bid with close to $8,000 cash on hand, according to the last Federal Election Commission filing from July.

Pinkins announced his 2024 U.S. Senate campaign in January, saying at the time he was concerned with the direction of the country.

“So many of our elected leaders have failed us. They have forgotten the meaning of selfless service, honesty, and duty. Many of them have pledged loyalty to ideology rather than the flag –and more importantly, the people it represents,” Pinkins said. “They have forgotten the importance of improving your lives and the lives of your families. They have forgotten the importance of listening – listening to you and hearing what matters to you.”

Apart from being an attorney and an advocate for black farmers in the Delta, Pinkins lists among his experience serving in the U.S. Army as a Chief Warrant Officer and serving as a Communications Aide in the Obama White House.

Now that a substitute candidate has been named, the Secretary of State’s office will verify and complete the process. The State Board of Election Commissioners will meet again to approve the ballot ahead of the November General Election, which could come as early as next week.