Mattox officially beats Bain in House District 2

Bain, a three-term legislator, lost by 26 votes to newcomer Mattox. With no General Election opponent in November, Mattox will be the next State Representative for District 2.

The final tally is in for the House District 2 runoff and State Rep. Nick Bain has officially lost his bid for re-election.

Challenger Brad Mattox beat Bain in the Republican Primary Runoff Election by 26 votes after all absentees and affidavits were tallied.

“While these results are not what I wanted, I am grateful that I had the opportunity to serve the people of District 2 for 12 years,” Bain said in a statement. “It was my intent from the beginning to create a legacy that would make my children proud, that would offer all Mississippians an opportunity to rise to the opportunities of the 21st century, and, as it is said, to leave the campground cleaner than I found it.”

Bain said he was proud of his record in the Legislature and the impact it will have for generations to come.

Rep. Bain has served three terms in the Mississippi House of Representatives. After switching to the Republican Party in 2019, he has been at the center of a number of hotly contested floor debates serving as Chairman of Judiciary B and sitting on key House committees such as Ways and Means as well as Corrections, among others.

In the August 8th Primary, Bain drew 48% of the vote with Mattox winning 35%. The third candidate in the race – Chris Wilson – won nearly 17%. Wilson endorsed Mattox over Bain in the runoff.

Mattox is unopposed in the November General Election, meaning he will be the new State Representative for District 2 when sworn in come January 2024.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Mattox shared on social media after the runoff. He said he “couldn’t have done any of this without my Friends and Family.”