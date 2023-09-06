Jackson Public Works Director resigns for the second time

The City of Jackson’s Public Works division head has stepped down saying he has not seen the amount of progress he hoped for since returning to the position in August.

The City of Jackson will once again resume its search for a Public Works Director after the resignation of Khalid Woods.

The news comes after Woods resumed the position for a second time in August after resigning in late July. Woods was originally appointed to the position on July 18th and previously worked as Deputy Director of Public Works in Florida.

Woods, a Navy veteran, officially submitted his resignation again on Monday, September 4th, which was accepted by Jackson Mayor Chokwe. A. Lumumba.

“I appreciate the opportunity to serve as the Public Works Director for the City of Jackson,” said Woods. “Upon my return, I found that my productivity is not where I would like it to be. I’ve not seen the progress that I wanted to see. Due to the stress of the position and the toll that it is taking on my mental health, I feel as though it is best that I step away from my position permanently. I believe this is the best decision for the City and my family. Please respect our privacy.”

According to a press release from the city, Woods and city leaders came to a mutual agreement to part ways. The Mayor expressed gratitude to Woods for his willingness to come into the position for a second stint in August.

“Public Works Director is not an easy job. I respect that Mr. Woods decided to step away from the job when he realized that it was simply too much,” Mayor Lumumba said. “We look forward to now moving forward with our search and finding someone willing to meet the challenges of our evolving city.”