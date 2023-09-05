Board of Education seeks public input on next Mississippi State Superintendent

The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) is once again in the midst of a search for the next State Superintendent of Education and is now seeking input from Mississippians across the Magnolia State.

Today, a survey was released to collect input from the public on the qualities and priorities the SBE should look for in the next State Superintendent. The survey will run through 5 p.m. on Friday, September 22, 2023.

According to the SBE, any member of the public may complete the survey. Survey respondents will be asked to identify themselves as a teacher, district/school administrator, parent/guardian, student, statewide leader/legislator, business/community leader, postsecondary institution representative or other citizen.

The SBE says it will use the survey results to help evaluate candidates for the permanent State Superintendent of Education position.

Members of the SBE thought they had found Dr. Carey Wright’s replacement in Dr. Robert Taylor when he was hired unanimously by the Board in November 2022, after a six-month nationwide search. He began serving in that role in January 2023. Wright retired in June 2022. However, at the end of March 2023, the Mississippi Senate voted not to confirm Taylor by a 21-31 vote. Much of the expressed opposition to Taylor’s confirmation as State Superintendent centered around the process the SBE used in making its hiring decision.

The SBE is again working with the firm McPherson & Jacobson, LLC to lead the search process. The deadline to apply for the position is Thursday, October 19, 2023. The SBE voted May 18, 2023, to allow an individual who is named interim state superintendent to be eligible to apply for the permanent position.

In the wake of Taylor’s failed confirmation, SBE named Mike Kent as temporary Interim State Superintendent to serve from April 3 through June 30, 2023. SBE then named Dr. Ray Morgigno to follow Kent as Interim State Superintendent as of July 1.

The SBE expects to select its final candidate before the end of 2023. Confirmation in the Mississippi State Senate during the 2024 legislative session is required to complete the appointment process.

Click here to complete the State Superintendent of Education Search Survey.