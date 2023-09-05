Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
Board of Education seeks public input...

Board of Education seeks public input on next Mississippi State Superintendent

By: Frank Corder - September 5, 2023

The Mississippi State Board of Education is collecting comments from the public through an online survey as they again search for a new State Superintendent.

The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) is once again in the midst of a search for the next State Superintendent of Education and is now seeking input from Mississippians across the Magnolia State.

Today, a survey was released to collect input from the public on the qualities and priorities the SBE should look for in the next State Superintendent. The survey will run through 5 p.m. on Friday, September 22, 2023.

According to the SBE, any member of the public may complete the survey. Survey respondents will be asked to identify themselves as a teacher, district/school administrator, parent/guardian, student, statewide leader/legislator, business/community leader, postsecondary institution representative or other citizen.

The SBE says it will use the survey results to help evaluate candidates for the permanent State Superintendent of Education position.

Members of the SBE thought they had found Dr. Carey Wright’s replacement in Dr. Robert Taylor when he was hired unanimously by the Board in November 2022, after a six-month nationwide search. He began serving in that role in January 2023. Wright retired in June 2022. However, at the end of March 2023, the Mississippi Senate voted not to confirm Taylor by a 21-31 vote. Much of the expressed opposition to Taylor’s confirmation as State Superintendent centered around the process the SBE used in making its hiring decision.

The SBE is again working with the firm McPherson & Jacobson, LLC to lead the search process. The deadline to apply for the position is Thursday, October 19, 2023. The SBE voted May 18, 2023, to allow an individual who is named interim state superintendent to be eligible to apply for the permanent position.

In the wake of Taylor’s failed confirmation, SBE named Mike Kent as temporary Interim State Superintendent to serve from April 3 through June 30, 2023. SBE then named Dr. Ray Morgigno to follow Kent as Interim State Superintendent as of July 1.

The SBE expects to select its final candidate before the end of 2023. Confirmation in the Mississippi State Senate during the 2024 legislative session is required to complete the appointment process.

Click here to complete the State Superintendent of Education Search Survey.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications such as the Daily Caller. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
Elections  |  Frank Corder  • 
August 30, 2023

Six Mississippi House seats were on the ballot in Tuesday’s Runoff Election. See who won.
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
August 29, 2023

Presley attempts to link Reeves, Southern Miss donors to non-renewal of MDHS contract attorney in welfare lawsuit
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
August 29, 2023

As Congress moves to have stored border wall panels installed, Biden Administration seeks to auction off millions in materials
Previous Story
News  |  Jeremy Pittari  • 
September 5, 2023

Mississippi is climbing the education rankings