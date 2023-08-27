Skip to content
Home
>
Elections
>
Young, Democratic nominee for Secretary...

Young, Democratic nominee for Secretary of State, announces his withdrawal from race

By: Frank Corder - August 27, 2023

Shuwaski Young

Democrat Young cited health reasons for his stepping out of the General Election contest. Governor Reeves, Secretary Watson wish him well.

On Sunday, Shuwaski Young, Democratic nominee for Secretary of State, announced that he was withdrawing from the Mississippi Secretary of State’s race citing medical reasons.

“Recently, I suffered a hypertensive crisis which placed an immediate and continuous challenge on my ability to campaign for the Office of Secretary of State. My intent was to press forward knowing full-well the risk being placed on my health due to a rigorous campaign schedule. I can no longer take this risk,” Young said in a statement. “Therefore, I am announcing my intent to withdraw my candidacy for Secretary of State.”

Young was unopposed in the August Primary for the statewide office. He previously ran for Congress in Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District in 2022, losing to incumbent Congressman Michael Guest (R) by 40%. 

Over the past year, Young has been an outspoken critic of the Mississippi Democratic Party under then-chairman Tyree Irving. He called for Irving’s ouster and urged the party to “invest and ensure” Democrat voters turnout on Election Day.

According to Mississippi Code Election Code § 23-15-317, a candidate who wishes to withdraw for a “legitimate nonpolitical reason”  – reasons of health, family, or business conflict – can submit the reason by sworn affidavit to the state party chair of the nominee’s party and the State Board of Election Commissioners. If the Board accepts the reason, the Democratic Executive Committee can appoint someone to substitute for the nomination. 

It is not clear at this time whether Young will submit the necessary affidavit which would prompt the substitution process.

“I am deeply grateful for the outpouring of statewide support I have received throughout this campaign,” Young said. 

Incumbent Secretary of State Michael Watson, a Republican, wished Young well. 

“I appreciate Shuwaski Young’s willingness to serve and will pray for a speedy recovery,” Watson told Magnolia Tribune. 

Governor Tate Reeves, also a Republican, was the first statewide official to express his concern and well wishes to Young. 

“I’m sorry to learn of the recent health challenges of Shuwaski Young,” Reeves posted on X (formerly Twitter), adding that he and his wife are praying for a full recovery for Young and that the two wish him well.

No public comment regarding Young’s announced withdrawal has come from the Mississippi Democratic Party or their gubernatorial nominee Brandon Presley at the time of publication. 

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications such as the Daily Caller. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
August 28, 2023

Governor Reeves: Mississippi will not return to widespread masking or COVID rules
Sports  |  Frank Corder  • 
August 22, 2023

Wiles named QB1 at Southern Miss
DC  |  Frank Corder  • 
August 21, 2023

First Republican Presidential Candidate Debate set for Wednesday
Previous Story
News  |  Jeremy Pittari  • 
August 25, 2023

Mississippi’s 3 major universities tout high freshmen enrollment, planned facility expansions
Next Story
News  |  Sarah Ulmer  • 
August 28, 2023

Mississippi State Rep. Mac Huddleston passes away at 79