Young, Democratic nominee for Secretary of State, announces his withdrawal from race

Democrat Young cited health reasons for his stepping out of the General Election contest. Governor Reeves, Secretary Watson wish him well.

On Sunday, Shuwaski Young, Democratic nominee for Secretary of State, announced that he was withdrawing from the Mississippi Secretary of State’s race citing medical reasons.

“Recently, I suffered a hypertensive crisis which placed an immediate and continuous challenge on my ability to campaign for the Office of Secretary of State. My intent was to press forward knowing full-well the risk being placed on my health due to a rigorous campaign schedule. I can no longer take this risk,” Young said in a statement. “Therefore, I am announcing my intent to withdraw my candidacy for Secretary of State.”

Young was unopposed in the August Primary for the statewide office. He previously ran for Congress in Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District in 2022, losing to incumbent Congressman Michael Guest (R) by 40%.

Over the past year, Young has been an outspoken critic of the Mississippi Democratic Party under then-chairman Tyree Irving. He called for Irving’s ouster and urged the party to “invest and ensure” Democrat voters turnout on Election Day.

According to Mississippi Code Election Code § 23-15-317, a candidate who wishes to withdraw for a “legitimate nonpolitical reason” – reasons of health, family, or business conflict – can submit the reason by sworn affidavit to the state party chair of the nominee’s party and the State Board of Election Commissioners. If the Board accepts the reason, the Democratic Executive Committee can appoint someone to substitute for the nomination.

It is not clear at this time whether Young will submit the necessary affidavit which would prompt the substitution process.

“I am deeply grateful for the outpouring of statewide support I have received throughout this campaign,” Young said.

Incumbent Secretary of State Michael Watson, a Republican, wished Young well.

“I appreciate Shuwaski Young’s willingness to serve and will pray for a speedy recovery,” Watson told Magnolia Tribune.

Governor Tate Reeves, also a Republican, was the first statewide official to express his concern and well wishes to Young.

“I’m sorry to learn of the recent health challenges of Shuwaski Young,” Reeves posted on X (formerly Twitter), adding that he and his wife are praying for a full recovery for Young and that the two wish him well.

No public comment regarding Young’s announced withdrawal has come from the Mississippi Democratic Party or their gubernatorial nominee Brandon Presley at the time of publication.