Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
Mississippi leads U.S. with lowest...

Mississippi leads U.S. with lowest average gas price

By: Frank Corder - June 26, 2023

The highest gas price in Mississippi can be found in Claiborne County at $3.46, while $2.88 in Jones County is cheapest gallon of gas on average in state.

Compared to this time last year, gas prices are down $1.43 per gallon in Mississippi. That is good news for families as last week saw the official start to the 2023 summer travel season.

According to AAA, the average gallon of regular gas in Mississippi will cost $2.99 today – the lowest average price in the U.S. On this day last summer, that price was $4.42, near the all-time high. The Magnolia State reached that record high on June 12, 2023, at $4.52 per gallon.

The highest gas price in Mississippi can be found in Claiborne County where the average is $3.46, following by Perry County at $3.20 and Sharkey and Humphreys counties at $3.19.

The cheapest gallon of gas in Mississippi on average is $2.88 in Jones County, followed by $2.90 in Simpson and Clay counties and $2.91 in Bolivar County.

The current national average for a gallon of gas is $3.57. The states of Washington ($4.97), California ($4.84) and Oregon ($4.62) lead the nation with the highest prices. Mississippi has the lowest average price in the U.S. followed by $3.10 in Louisiana and $3.13 in Alabama and Arkansas. The southern states are all below $3.34 per gallon with that highest average coming from Florida.

AAA says lackluster demand and low oil costs are keeping gas prices relatively stable.

“We may be in a bit of a demand lull heading into the July Fourth holiday,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “Drivers are benefitting financially, with 20 gallons of gas costing nearly $30 less than last year. And with the cost for oil low, drivers will find pump prices that are flat or drifting slightly lower for now.”

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications such as the Daily Caller. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
June 22, 2023

Mississippi receives Frank Newman Award for Education Innovation
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
June 22, 2023

California Democratic Congressman Schiff censured by U.S. House, now faces Ethics investigation
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
June 21, 2023

EntergyMS CEO updates Mississippians on restoration efforts
Previous Story
News  |  Anne Summerhays  • 
June 25, 2023

One year after Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade, key players reflect on impact
Next Story
Elections  |  Russ Latino  • 
June 26, 2023

Newly leaked poll put McDaniel up in Lt. Governor race, BUT…