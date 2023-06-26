Mississippi leads U.S. with lowest average gas price

The highest gas price in Mississippi can be found in Claiborne County at $3.46, while $2.88 in Jones County is cheapest gallon of gas on average in state.

Compared to this time last year, gas prices are down $1.43 per gallon in Mississippi. That is good news for families as last week saw the official start to the 2023 summer travel season.

According to AAA, the average gallon of regular gas in Mississippi will cost $2.99 today – the lowest average price in the U.S. On this day last summer, that price was $4.42, near the all-time high. The Magnolia State reached that record high on June 12, 2023, at $4.52 per gallon.

The highest gas price in Mississippi can be found in Claiborne County where the average is $3.46, following by Perry County at $3.20 and Sharkey and Humphreys counties at $3.19.

The cheapest gallon of gas in Mississippi on average is $2.88 in Jones County, followed by $2.90 in Simpson and Clay counties and $2.91 in Bolivar County.

The current national average for a gallon of gas is $3.57. The states of Washington ($4.97), California ($4.84) and Oregon ($4.62) lead the nation with the highest prices. Mississippi has the lowest average price in the U.S. followed by $3.10 in Louisiana and $3.13 in Alabama and Arkansas. The southern states are all below $3.34 per gallon with that highest average coming from Florida.

AAA says lackluster demand and low oil costs are keeping gas prices relatively stable.

“We may be in a bit of a demand lull heading into the July Fourth holiday,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “Drivers are benefitting financially, with 20 gallons of gas costing nearly $30 less than last year. And with the cost for oil low, drivers will find pump prices that are flat or drifting slightly lower for now.”