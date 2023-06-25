Mind of Ramirez: Decisions, Decisions

Michael Ramirez looks at a 2024 election that increasingly looks like a rematch between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, suggesting it may be enough to drive the country to a shrink.
Michael Ramirez
Michael Ramirez has won two Pulitzer Prizes, in 1994 and again in 2008, for his editorial cartoons. He is a senior editor and the editorial cartoonist for Investor's Business Daily. He is formerly the editorial cartoonist for the Los Angeles Times, The Memphis Commercial Appeal, and a contributing cartoonist for USA Today. His work appears at Magnolia Tribune through a syndication agreement.
A self-described third grade dropout from a sharecropper family of bootleggers and gamblers, Dr. John Perkins has lived and modeled a life of redemption, reconciliation, love and forgiveness.
Pilate’s dilemma is not unfamiliar. In fact, it is the great dilemma that confronts men and women: what to do with Jesus of Nazareth. Pilate came face-to-face with the Son of God and heard His testimony from His own lips—and still he chose the world and all of its noise over bending his knee to the King of kings.