Mind of Ramirez: Decisions, Decisions

Mind of Ramirez: Decisions, Decisions

By: Michael Ramirez - June 25, 2023

Michael Ramirez looks at a 2024 election that increasingly looks like a rematch between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, suggesting it may be enough to drive the country to a shrink.

Michael Ramirez
Michael Ramirez has won two Pulitzer Prizes, in 1994 and again in 2008, for his editorial cartoons. He is a senior editor and the editorial cartoonist for Investor's Business Daily. He is formerly the editorial cartoonist for the Los Angeles Times, The Memphis Commercial Appeal, and a contributing cartoonist for USA Today. His work appears at Magnolia Tribune through a syndication agreement.
