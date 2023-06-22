U.S. House double-refers Articles of Impeachment against President Biden to Judiciary, Homeland Security Committees

Three of the four Mississippi Congressmen sit on the House Homeland Security Committee and will be asked to consider the impeachment articles against the President.

By a vote of 219 to 208, the U.S. House of Representatives has voted to send H. Res. 503 – Articles of Impeachment against President Joe Biden – to the House Judiciary and Homeland Security Committees for their consideration.

Texas Congressman Chip Roy authored the resolution – H. Res. 529 – that sent Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s impeachment resolution against President Biden to the two committees.

The move by Roy comes as House Republicans seek to de-escalate tensions and delay action on the possible impeachment of Biden, giving GOP caucus members time to resolve any internal disputes should an official vote on impeachment come in the near future.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has urged his Republican colleagues to utilize the committee process on the matter instead of forcing a floor vote that would likely divide the caucus given the ramifications. In addition, McCarthy has expressed the desire to have the Republican majority complete its various ongoing investigations into the Biden Administration and the President’s individual dealings before “prematurely” rushing into impeachment proceedings.

Earlier in the week, Boebert offered the privileged resolution which forced a House vote on her impeachment resolution against Biden for “high crimes and misdemeanors.” Having the resolution referred to the House committees on Thursday fulfilled the requirement for its consideration.

Congresswomen Boebert’s impeachment resolution is centered on the Biden Administration’s lack of security at the Southern U.S. border. The resolution states:

Using the powers of his high office, President Biden has knowingly presided over an executive branch that has continuously, overtly, and consistently violated Federal immigration law by pursuing an aggressive, open-borders agenda by purposefully and knowingly releasing more than 2,000,000 illegal aliens into the interior of the United States without the intention or ability to ensure that they appear in immigration court to face asylum or deportation proceedings. President Biden has intentionally facilitated a complete and total invasion at the southern border. President Biden ended the Migrant Protection Protocols to require aliens seeking asylum to remain in Mexico while being processed by the Department of Homeland Security. President Biden has closed Department of Homeland Security detention facilities and refused to cooperate with State and local law enforcement officials in securing the border. He has allowed illegal aliens to enter the United States as asylum seekers despite knowing they did not qualify for asylum. President Biden has pursued this open-border agenda purposefully and willfully, circumventing every safeguard, check, and balance required by law, resulting in mass illegal immigration into the United States, to the detriment of the American people. President Biden, with such conduct, has demonstrated a failure to uphold Federal immigration law, violating his oath to the Constitution if allowed to remain in office, and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with the rule of law and to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.

The resolution of impeachment states that President Biden’s conduct and dereliction of duty in these matters “warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States.”

Mississippi Congressmen voted down party lines on the resolution sending the impeachment articles to the two House committees. Republicans Trent Kelly (MS-1), Michael Guest (MS-3) and Mike Ezell (MS-4) all supported the action while Democrat Bennie Thompson (MS-2) did not.

Of note, three of the four Mississippi Congressman serve on one of the two committees that will be considering the impeachment resolutions, that being the House Homeland Security Committee. Congressman Guest is the Vice Ranking Republican member on the committee. Congressman Thompson is the Ranking Democrat and former committee chairman. Congressman Ezell is the Vice Chair of the Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability Subcommittee on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection.