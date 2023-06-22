Mississippi receives Frank Newman Award for Education Innovation

The Early Learning Collaborative Act and the Literacy-Based Promotion Act have fueled the Magnolia State’s rise in public education achievement.

The Education Commission of the States announced on Thursday that the state of Mississippi is the 2023 Frank Newman Award winner for State Innovation. The award comes in recognition of the improvements made in academic achievement among K-12 students across the state.

The Newman Award recognizes a state or territory that is enacting innovative education reforms or implementing programs that go beyond marginal or incremental changes to improve student outcomes on a large scale.

“In 2013, Mississippi was ranked 50th in K-12 achievement, according to Quality Counts, a national ranking,” the Education Commission of the States explained. “Since then, it has climbed to 35th, and state leaders credit two pieces of legislation for fueling the improvements: The Early Learning Collaborative Act, which established the first state-funded pre-K program, and the Literacy-Based Promotion Act, which made reading instruction a major focus in K-3.”

Mississippi leaders will accept the Newman Award from the Education Commission of the States at the 2023 National Forum on Education Policy, taking place July 12-14 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Mike Kent, interim state superintendent of education for Mississippi, said in a statement that the hard work of teachers, administrators and support staff, along with legislation, continues to lead to great outcomes for Mississippi students.

“This award is a resounding affirmation of our collective efforts and a strong endorsement of the effective policies and strategies that are improving student achievement in Mississippi,” Kent said.