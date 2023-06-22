Skip to content
Mississippi receives Frank Newman Award for Education Innovation

By: Frank Corder - June 22, 2023

The Early Learning Collaborative Act and the Literacy-Based Promotion Act have fueled the Magnolia State’s rise in public education achievement.

The Education Commission of the States announced on Thursday that the state of Mississippi is the 2023 Frank Newman Award winner for State Innovation. The award comes in recognition of the improvements made in academic achievement among K-12 students across the state.

The Newman Award recognizes a state or territory that is enacting innovative education reforms or implementing programs that go beyond marginal or incremental changes to improve student outcomes on a large scale.

“In 2013, Mississippi was ranked 50th in K-12 achievement, according to Quality Counts, a national ranking,” the Education Commission of the States explained. “Since then, it has climbed to 35th, and state leaders credit two pieces of legislation for fueling the improvements: The Early Learning Collaborative Act, which established the first state-funded pre-K program, and the Literacy-Based Promotion Act, which made reading instruction a major focus in K-3.”

Mississippi leaders will accept the Newman Award from the Education Commission of the States at the 2023 National Forum on Education Policy, taking place July 12-14 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Mike Kent, interim state superintendent of education for Mississippi, said in a statement that the hard work of teachers, administrators and support staff, along with legislation, continues to lead to great outcomes for Mississippi students.

“This award is a resounding affirmation of our collective efforts and a strong endorsement of the effective policies and strategies that are improving student achievement in Mississippi,” Kent said.

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications such as the Daily Caller. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
