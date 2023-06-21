EntergyMS CEO updates Mississippians on restoration efforts

A wave of storms across the Magnolia State has resulted in nearly half of EntergyMS customers experiencing outages in 34 of the 45 counties the company serves.

Haley Fisackerly, CEO of Entergy Mississippi, spoke with Magnolia Tribune on Wednesday morning to give an update on their restoration efforts in the wake of the severe weather that left thousands of Mississippians without power.

Fisackerly said the damage has been significant, noting that the number of outages in this series of storms has not been seen since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. He said the impacts of the severe weather began on June 10th and has compounded since then.

“As we speak, we have restored power to over 230,000 customers. To put that in perspective, we serve 460,000 customers in 45 counties. We were hit in 34 of those counties,” Fisackerly said. “The big issue was the wave [of storms]. We kept getting hit.”

Entergy Mississippi has over 2,300 workers on site across their service area from six different states. The company has identified the magnitude of the damage, noting over 580 broken power poles, 2,243 spans of wire (or roughly 117 miles), and 182 destroyed transformers.

Watch the interview update with Fisackerly below.