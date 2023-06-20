President Biden’s son agrees to plea deal with feds

The plea deal by Hunter Biden comes as the U.S. House Oversight Committee continues its investigation into the Biden family’s business and political dealings.

Federal prosecutors and Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, have agreed to a plea deal concerning the younger Biden’s failure to pay income taxes on over $1 million and his purchase of a handgun in 2018.

Court documents in Delaware show Hunter Biden will plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax and one felony count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

However, according to the plea deal, Hunter Biden has agreed to enter a Pretrial Diversion Agreement related to the firearm charge, meaning as long as he completes the program the felony will be dismissed.

Assuming he cooperates and meets all conditions, Hunter Biden is unlikely to face prison time.

President Biden has not commented publicly about his son’s plea deal as of yet. However, a White House spokesperson said the President and First Lady “love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life.” No further comment is expected at this time.

The plea deal by Hunter Biden comes as the U.S. House Oversight Committee continues their investigation into the Biden family’s business and political dealings. Lawmakers are looking into whether or not then-Vice President Biden and his son, Hunter, accepted $5 million in bribes from an executive at the Ukrainian energy company Burisma. Hunter Biden was on the company’s board. The allegations against the Biden’s came through a paid FBI informant and have yet to be confirmed.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) released a statement following the news of the plea deal, saying the charges represent a “two-tiered system of justice” for the Bidens.

“Hunter Biden is getting away with a slap on the wrist when growing evidence uncovered by the House Oversight Committee reveals the Bidens engaged in a pattern of corruption, influence peddling, and possibly bribery,” Comer said in the statement. “These charges against Hunter Biden and sweetheart plea deal have no impact on the Oversight Committee’s investigation. We will not rest until the full extent of President Biden’s involvement in the family’s schemes are revealed.”