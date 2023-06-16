Mississippi unemployment rate sets new record low in May 2023

It’s the third consecutive month the Magnolia State’s unemployment rate has set a new record low.

Mississippi’s unemployment has declined for the third consecutive month, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The new record low unemployment rate for the Magnolia State is 3.2% set in May 2023.

The latest BLS report shows that unemployment rates were lower in May for 11 states and stable in the 39 others.

The national unemployment rate rose by 0.3% over the last month, and it now stands at 3.7%. Nebraska, New Hampshire, and South Dakota had the lowest unemployment rates across the nation at 1.9%, and 22 states were below the national average.

In all, seven states including Mississippi set new lows. The others were Arkansas, Maryland, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

California had the highest unemployment rate of any state at 4.5%.