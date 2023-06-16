Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
Mississippi unemployment rate sets new...

Mississippi unemployment rate sets new record low in May 2023

By: Frank Corder - June 16, 2023

It’s the third consecutive month the Magnolia State’s unemployment rate has set a new record low.

Mississippi’s unemployment has declined for the third consecutive month, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The new record low unemployment rate for the Magnolia State is 3.2% set in May 2023.

The latest BLS report shows that unemployment rates were lower in May for 11 states and stable in the 39 others.

The national unemployment rate rose by 0.3% over the last month, and it now stands at 3.7%. Nebraska, New Hampshire, and South Dakota had the lowest unemployment rates across the nation at 1.9%, and 22 states were below the national average.

In all, seven states including Mississippi set new lows. The others were Arkansas, Maryland, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

California had the highest unemployment rate of any state at 4.5%.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications such as the Daily Caller. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
June 15, 2023

Southern Miss President named Treasurer of Sun Belt Conference
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
June 15, 2023

Mississippi’s Kelly, Guest, Ezell back censure resolution of California Congressman Adam Schiff
Business  |  Frank Corder  • 
June 14, 2023

Hush Aerospace bringing 80 jobs, $14 million investment to Tupelo
Previous Story
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
June 16, 2023

St. Dominic, Singing River CEO resignations come in same week