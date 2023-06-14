Singing River Health System CEO resigns

The resignation comes as Jackson County supervisors are finalizing negotiations for the sale of the hospital system.

Singing River Health System CEO Tiffany Murdock has resigned. An interim CEO is expected to be announced by the Board of Trustees by end of the week.

Murdock’s resignation comes as the Jackson County Board of Supervisors complete the sale of the health system to the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, a leading healthcare innovator in Louisiana and Mississippi founded in 1911. Negotiations between the county and the buyer of Singing River Health System are expected to be finalized by mid-July.

Details of the sale and the potential compensation to the county have not been made available to the public. Raymond James provided a report to the county which showed the Business Enterprise Value of Singing River to be between $220 to $300 million and the Equity Value to be between $158 to $238 million.

Murdock has served as CEO of the Jackson County-based hospital system since June 2022, after being appointed as the Interim CEO by the Board of Trustees in February of the same year.

Magnolia Tribune obtained an internal memo from Murdock circulated to SRHS employees on Tuesday. In the memo, Murdock said her decision came with a heavy heart.

“During my tenure with Singing River, it has been my privilege and honor to lead this extraordinary team. Together, we have achieved remarkable success and have set new benchmarks within the healthcare industry,” Murdock wrote. “The dedication, hard work, and support of each and every one of you have been instrumental in our accomplishments and you should be proud of all that you have done.”

Murdock expressed her gratitude for the exceptional commitment and the invaluable contributions the staff has made to the company’s growth.

According to SRHS, Murdock began her career at Singing River as Executive Director of Surgical Operations in 2016 and was named Hospital Administrator for the system’s Singing River Gulfport location in 2020.

She was the first woman to serve as CEO of Singing River Health System.