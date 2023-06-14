Hush Aerospace bringing 80 jobs, $14 million investment to Tupelo

The company’s CEO says Mississippi and Lee County possess a culture which speaks to what their team embraces as fellow Americans – freedom and patriotism.

Hush Aerospace, an unmanned aerial systems designer and manufacturer, was founded in 2019 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. While the company continues to be headquartered in Virginia with an international office in the United Kingdom, Hush Aerospace announced this week that it is locating operations in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The company plans to establish a state-of-the-art facility for the assembly, manufacturing, testing and evaluation of UAS in Tupelo, representing a corporate investment of $13.975 million and the creation of 80 jobs.

Hush Aerospace says the move will enhance its domestic drone market by providing cutting-edge UAS/robotic platforms and components that meet the rigorous standards of NASA and the military.

“Mississippi and Tupelo/Lee County not only provide Hush’s expansion with one of our nation’s premier manufacturing locations, but they offer a dedicated, skilled workforce and a public education, community college and research university platform that is second to none,” said Zachary Johns, CEO of Hush Aerospace, in a statement. “On top of all of that, Mississippi and Lee County possess a culture which speaks to what Hush and its team members embrace as fellow Americans – freedom and patriotism.”

According to their company website, Hush Aerospace’s vision is to change the way the UAV industry is perceived by creating reliable platforms that are capable of long flight times and are payload agnostic but with an emphasis on lowering the acoustic signature of vehicles so they are designed to be integrated into day-to-day life.

The company says its platforms have been and are currently being used across both government agencies and within the private sector as a reliable way to lower the end-users costs while safely saving time through unique platform designs.

Hush Aerospace believes this new venture in Tupelo will enhance national security by onshoring UAS design and production.

In a release from the Mississippi Development Authority announcing the project, Governor Tate Reeves welcomed the investment and said the news is another win for Mississippi.

“Our state is getting stronger every day and today’s announcement is an example of that. We’ve made historic investments in workforce development, and more and more companies are wanting to do business in Mississippi,” Governor Reeves was quoted as saying. “I am proud to welcome Hush Aerospace as our newest corporate partner.”

The Mississippi Development Authority noted that the agency is providing assistance for the construction of the company’s 60,000-square-foot facility while also providing assistance through the MFLEX tax incentive plan.

MDA stated that AccelerateMS is providing a Mississippi Works grant to support the critical training needs of Hush Aerospace and will support the company’s long-term workforce goals and objectives for this project.