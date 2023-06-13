Register by July 10th to vote in Mississippi Primary Election

The Mississippi Republican and Democratic Primaries are set for August 8th.

Now is the time to register to vote if you plan to cast a ballot in either the Republican or Democratic Primary Elections in Mississippi slated for August 8th.

New voters can register either in person at their local County Circuit Clerk’s Office, Municipal Clerk’s Office, or by mail-in registration application at least 30 days prior to the date of the election.

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s office says applications must be postmarked on or before 30 days prior to the date of the election.

The last day to register to vote in the August 8th Primary Election is July 10th.

Voters who have not yet reached the age of 18 at the time of a primary election may vote in the primary election so long as he/she will reach the age of 18 on before the date of the general election.

The General Election is set for November 7th. To register to vote in that election, registration must be completed and submitted by October 10th.

Voters can verify their registration and ensure they are an active voter by visiting yallvote.ms.

If you have moved, voters can update their address at yallvote.ms as well.