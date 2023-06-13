Skip to content
Home
>
Elections
>
Register by July 10th to vote in...

Register by July 10th to vote in Mississippi Primary Election

By: Frank Corder - June 13, 2023

The Mississippi Republican and Democratic Primaries are set for August 8th.

Now is the time to register to vote if you plan to cast a ballot in either the Republican or Democratic Primary Elections in Mississippi slated for August 8th.

New voters can register either in person at their local County Circuit Clerk’s Office, Municipal Clerk’s Office, or by mail-in registration application at least 30 days prior to the date of the election. 

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s office says applications must be postmarked on or before 30 days prior to the date of the election.

The last day to register to vote in the August 8th Primary Election is July 10th. 

Voters who have not yet reached the age of 18 at the time of a primary election may vote in the primary election so long as he/she will reach the age of 18 on before the date of the general election.

The General Election is set for November 7th. To register to vote in that election, registration must be completed and submitted by October 10th.

Voters can verify their registration and ensure they are an active voter by visiting yallvote.ms

If you have moved, voters can update their address at yallvote.ms as well. 

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications such as the Daily Caller. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
June 9, 2023

Trump faces federal indictment over handling of classified documents
Elections  |  Frank Corder  • 
June 8, 2023

Mississippi Democratic Party wins appeal over disqualified candidate Hickingbottom, clearing the way for Presley
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
June 8, 2023

Ben wins second term as Chief of Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians
Previous Story
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
June 12, 2023

State Senator McClendon arrested for alleged DUI
Next Story
News  |  Anne Summerhays  • 
June 13, 2023

Over $74,000 awarded to 69 students to attend PRCC for upcoming school year