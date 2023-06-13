Skip to content
PSC approves rate reduction for Entergy customers

By: Frank Corder - June 13, 2023

The Mississippi Public Service Commission on February 7, 2023. Pictured are Commissioner Brent Bailey (left), Dane Maxwell (center) and Brandon Presley (right).

Customers will see the $7.08 decrease in their July billing.

Entergy Mississippi customers will see a decrease in their monthly bill in July.

This news comes after a unanimous vote by the three-man Public Service Commission in its June Docket meeting on Tuesday. 

The Public Service Commissioners approved Entergy’s reduction of $7.08 for a typical residential customer using 1,000 kWh.

Central District PSC Commissioner Brent Bailey announced the reduction in a press release following the vote, saying the welcomed move comes as Mississippians head into the summer season’s higher temperatures. He credits lower natural gas prices for the reduced rate.

“In light of much lower natural gas prices and in an attempt to help reduce costs for customers throughout the hot summer months when energy bills are at their peak due to high electricity usage, the Commission recognizes the challenges and seeks solutions for customers during this time,” Commissioner Brent Bailey said.

You can watch the full June Docket meeting at the Public Service Commission below.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications such as the Daily Caller. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
