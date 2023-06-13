PSC approves rate reduction for Entergy customers

The Mississippi Public Service Commission on February 7, 2023. Pictured are Commissioner Brent Bailey (left), Dane Maxwell (center) and Brandon Presley (right).

Customers will see the $7.08 decrease in their July billing.

Entergy Mississippi customers will see a decrease in their monthly bill in July.

This news comes after a unanimous vote by the three-man Public Service Commission in its June Docket meeting on Tuesday.

The Public Service Commissioners approved Entergy’s reduction of $7.08 for a typical residential customer using 1,000 kWh.

Central District PSC Commissioner Brent Bailey announced the reduction in a press release following the vote, saying the welcomed move comes as Mississippians head into the summer season’s higher temperatures. He credits lower natural gas prices for the reduced rate.

“In light of much lower natural gas prices and in an attempt to help reduce costs for customers throughout the hot summer months when energy bills are at their peak due to high electricity usage, the Commission recognizes the challenges and seeks solutions for customers during this time,” Commissioner Brent Bailey said.

You can watch the full June Docket meeting at the Public Service Commission below.