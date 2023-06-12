Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
State Senator McClendon arrested for...

State Senator McClendon arrested for alleged DUI

By: Frank Corder - June 12, 2023

Michael McClendon (Photo from Baldwin County Sheriff's Office)

The first term Mississippi state senator is running unopposed for re-election in the Senate District 1 seat in DeSoto County.

State Senator Michael McClendon was arrested and released on bond in Foley, Alabama last week, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Department.

Law enforcement was dispatched on June 5th around 10:00 a.m. after a caller reported a reckless driver southbound on Highway 98 near Foley. Officers pulled McClendon over and arrested him for allegedly driving under the influence.

It has not been released as to what substance McClendon was to have allegedly been under the influence of at the time as local law enforcement is still awaiting test results.

McClendon was release a $2,500 bond, and a court date was set for October 25th at 8:30 a.m.

McClendon, a Republican representing District 1 in DeSoto County, is running unopposed for his second term in the Mississippi Legislature this year. He currently serves as Vice Chair of the Senate Insurance Committee and sits on committees for Appropriations, Business and Financial Institutions, Education, Highways and Transportation, Investigate State Offices, Municipalities, and Technology.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications such as the Daily Caller. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
Elections  |  Frank Corder  • 
June 9, 2023

Trump faces federal indictment over handling of classified documents
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
June 8, 2023

Mississippi Democratic Party wins appeal over disqualified candidate Hickingbottom, clearing the way for Presley
Elections  |  Frank Corder  • 
June 8, 2023

Ben wins second term as Chief of Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians
Previous Story
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
June 12, 2023

Campaign Finance Reports: Reeves, Hosemann continue to far outraise opponents