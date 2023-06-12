State Senator McClendon arrested for alleged DUI

The first term Mississippi state senator is running unopposed for re-election in the Senate District 1 seat in DeSoto County.

State Senator Michael McClendon was arrested and released on bond in Foley, Alabama last week, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Department.

Law enforcement was dispatched on June 5th around 10:00 a.m. after a caller reported a reckless driver southbound on Highway 98 near Foley. Officers pulled McClendon over and arrested him for allegedly driving under the influence.

It has not been released as to what substance McClendon was to have allegedly been under the influence of at the time as local law enforcement is still awaiting test results.

McClendon was release a $2,500 bond, and a court date was set for October 25th at 8:30 a.m.

McClendon, a Republican representing District 1 in DeSoto County, is running unopposed for his second term in the Mississippi Legislature this year. He currently serves as Vice Chair of the Senate Insurance Committee and sits on committees for Appropriations, Business and Financial Institutions, Education, Highways and Transportation, Investigate State Offices, Municipalities, and Technology.