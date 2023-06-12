Campaign Finance Reports: Reeves, Hosemann continue to far outraise opponents

Tate Reeves (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis - Copyright 2023) and Delbert Hosemann (Photo from Magnolia Tribune 2023)
See where statewide and commission candidates stand in their latest campaign finance reporting for May.
Candidates for state offices in this year’s Mississippi elections were required to file updated campaign finance reports for activity in May 2023 by June 9th.
Below is a rundown of the latest campaign finance filings from each statewide and state commission candidate as filed by their campaigns with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office. You can compare the candidates’ latest filing with the previous filing from May 10th here.
Click on the candidate’s name to be redirected to their updated filing. Some reports either have not been filed at the time of this article or may not yet be loaded on the Secretary of State’s website.
Governor
Incumbent Republican Governor Tate Reeves continues to lead all candidates with a massive $9.4 million cash on hand total, even after a $1 million media ad buy. Reeves raised more than $650,000 in May alone. His top donors this period included the Homebuilders Association of Mississippi PAC ($50,000), Mississippi Health Care Association PAC ($50,000), Mississippi Beer Distributors Association Six-PAC ($40,000), Ergon State PAC ($25,000), Coast developer Joe Canizaro ($25,000), Cadence Bank PAC ($25,000), and MADA Auto PAC ($20,000).
Republican challenger John Witcher shows that he raised $36,000 in May, but over $30,000 of it was a personal loan to his own campaign.
Democratic candidate and current Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley raised just over $355,000 in May. His campaign touted in a release that their fundraising “was fueled by small-dollar donations, with 88.5 percent of contributions less than $200.” However, a quick review of Presley’s report debunks that claim, as roughly 17% of the May contributions came from non-itemized donations, meaning 83% of the campaign’s donations were above the $200 mark.
Nearly a quarter of the funds ($85,000) came from 9 out-of-state donations of $5,000 or more. Those were: Kathy Olsen from Tennessee ($35,000), Machinist Political League out of Maryland ($10,000), Pine Gate Renewables in North Carolina ($10,000), Jay Sones in Louisiana ($5,000), Blue Ridge Power in North Carolina ($5,000), Edward Snowdon in New York ($5,000), Nancy Miller in Virginia ($5,000), Stephanie Barksdale in Louisiana ($5,000), and Jamie Amos in Tennessee ($5,000). Another $27,500 came from donors from California to New Jersey in the form of $2,500 contributions.
Independent gubernatorial candidate Gwendolyn Gray reported raising nearly $15,000 but the itemized documentation is not showing on the Secretary of State’s website.
- Republican
- Tate Reeves (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $668,000
- Cash on hand: $9.4 million
- John Witcher
- Raised this period: $36,000
- Cash on hand: $40,500
- David Grady Hardigree
- Raised this period: $100
- Cash on hand: $0
- Tate Reeves (incumbent)
- Democrat
- Brandon Presley
- Raised this period: $355,000
- Cash on hand: $1.7 million
- Brandon Presley
- Independent
- Gwendolyn Gray
- Raised this period: $15,000
- Cash on hand: $1,800
- Gwendolyn Gray
Lt. Governor
Incumbent Republican Lt. Governor Delbert Hoseman outraised all state candidates during the month of May, bringing in just under $1 million for the period. His main Republican Primary challenger, State Senator Chris McDaniel, reported raising over $100,000. However, as pointed out by Hosemann campaign operatives, nearly $10,000 of McDaniel’s May total were previously included in his last filing from the January through April period, meaning the state senator’s campaign team double-reported those funds.
McDaniel’s team hit back at Hosemann, pointing out that the incumbent Lt. Governor accepted donations from “liberal felon” Dickie Scruggs and his son, both of whom went to prison for judicial bribery. Hosemann’s report shows $1,000 from the father and son. Scruggs has also been a contributor to Democratic gubernatorial candidates Brandon Presley and Republican State Senator Nicole Akins Boyd this cycle.
The leading Hosemann donors this period were the Mississippi Bankers Association PAC ($50,000) and Homebuilders Association of Mississippi PAC ($30,000). Eight others donated $25,000 to Hosemann. They were the Mississippi Health Care PAC, MADA Auto PAC, Ergon State PAC, Mississippi Medical PAC, ECM CO-PAC, Optometry for Progress PAC, R. H. Dunlap, and Mississippi Roadbuilders Association PAC.
As for McDaniel, R.H. Dunlap ($15,000) and Nicole Johns ($10,000) were the leading contributors to the state senator’s Lt. Governor campaign. Five others donated $5,000 to McDaniel. Those were Kristian Agoglia, Faye Barlow, Harold White, Daniel Conwill, and Denny King. The King donation is reportedly among the contributions that were double-reported.
The other Republican candidate in the race, Tiffany Longino, does not have a report listed at this time. Instead, she filed a 48-hour report showing she took in $790.
The Democratic candidate reported raising zero dollars in May and has zero cash on hand.
- Republican
- Delbert Hosemann (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $958,000
- Cash on hand: $3.7 million
- Chris McDaniel
- Raised this period: $107,000
- Cash on hand: $386,000
- Tiffany Longino – *Filed a 48-hour report
- Raised this period: $790 (*48-hour report)
- Cash on hand: $-
- Delbert Hosemann (incumbent)
- Democrat
- D. Ryan Grover
- Raised this period: $0
- Cash on hand: $0
- D. Ryan Grover
Attorney General
- Republican
- Lynn Fitch (incumbent) – *Not showing
- Raised this period: $
- Cash on hand: $
- Lynn Fitch (incumbent) – *Not showing
- Democrat
- Greta Martin
- Raised this period: $20,600
- Cash on hand: $22,700
- Greta Martin
Secretary of State
- Republican
- Michael Watson (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $144,000
- Cash on hand: $782,000
- Michael Watson (incumbent)
- Democrat
- Shuwaski Young – *Not showing
- Raised this period: $
- Cash on hand: $
- Shuwaski Young – *Not showing
State Treasurer
- Republican
- David McRae (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $5,000
- Cash on hand: $206,000
- David McRae (incumbent)
- Democrat
- Addie Green – *Not showing
- Raised this period: $
- Cash on hand: $
- Addie Green – *Not showing
Agriculture & Commerce Commissioner
- Republican
- Andy Gipson (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $12,000
- Cash on hand: $192,000
- Andy Gipson (incumbent)
- Democrat
- Robert Bradford
- Raised this period: $2,100
- Cash on hand: $2,400
- Bethany Hill
- Raised this period: $60
- Cash on hand: $360
- Terry Rogers – *Not showing
- Raised this period: $
- Cash on hand: $
- Robert Bradford
State Auditor
- Republican
- Shad White (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $52,500
- Cash on hand: $1.6 million
- Shad White (incumbent)
- Democrat
- Larry Bradford
- Raised this period: $0
- Cash on hand: $50
- Larry Bradford
Insurance Commissioner
- Republican
- Mike Chaney (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $5,000
- Cash on hand: $297,000
- Mitch Young
- Raised this period: $0
- Cash on hand: $0
- Mike Chaney (incumbent)
- Democrat
- Bruce Burton
- Raised this period: $0
- Cash on hand: $0
- Bruce Burton
Public Service Commissioners
Northern District
- Republican
- Chris Brown
- Raised this period: $900
- Cash on hand: $618,000
- Tanner Newman – *Not showing
- Raised this period: $
- Cash on hand: $
- Chris Brown
Central District
- Republican
- Brent Bailey (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $0
- Cash on hand: $22,500
- Brent Bailey (incumbent)
- Democrat
- Dekeither Stamps
- Raised this period: $1,400
- Cash on hand: $12,200
- Dekeither Stamps
Southern District
- Republican
- Dane Maxwell (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $6,900
- Cash on hand: $27,800
- Nelson Wayne Carr
- Raised this period: $0
- Cash on hand: $7,400
- Dane Maxwell (incumbent)
Transportation Commissioners
Northern District
- Republican
- John Caldwell (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $1,000
- Cash on hand: $114,000
- John Caldwell (incumbent)
Central District
- Republican
- Rickey Pennington Jr.
- Raised this period: $0
- Cash on hand: -$1,700
- Rickey Pennington Jr.
- Democrat
- Willie Simmons (incumbent) – *Not showing
- Raised this period: $
- Cash on hand: $
- Willie Simmons (incumbent) – *Not showing
Southern District
- Republican
- Charles Busby
- Raised this period: $0
- Cash on hand: $183,000
- Charles Busby
- Independent
- Steven Brian Griffin
- Raised this period: $0
- Cash on hand: $15,900
- Steven Brian Griffin
#####
The next round of campaign finance reports are due July 10th for the month of June in the lead up to the August 8th Primary Election Day.