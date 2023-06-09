Skip to content
Simpson General Hospital embarks on renovations to enhance patient experience

By: Sarah Ulmer - June 9, 2023

Rendering of the expansion at Simpson General Hospital provided by SGH

The Mendenhall hospital’s renovations will focus on expansion and modernization of its current facility with the goal to streamline support services.

The Simpson General Hospital (SGH) in Mendenhall will soon begin construction to modernize and enlarge its existing healthcare infrastructure.  

The project will take place in phases. Phase one will renovate a 6,200-square-foot area to include inpatient senior adult care, additional space for inpatient care, and the relocation of several clinical support departments. The aim of this update is to streamline support services within the hospital.

“This project will enhance the patient experience and care offerings for both the inpatient and outpatient aspects of the hospital,” said Gregg Gibbes, CEO of SGH, Magee General Hospital and Covington County Hospital. “We are mid-way through the planning process and anticipate finalizing the efforts within the next 60-90 days and plan to begin construction by the early fall.”

The hospital hopes that once renovations are complete it will enhance overall patient care.

While the hospital is located in Mendenhall, they offer family medical clinics in Harrisville and Puckett, as well as a drive through clinic in Mendenhall.

Simpson General was one of 12 hospitals named a 2021 Mississippi Hospital Quality Award winner. The criteria required to earn the designation is based on the Chartis Group model which focuses on 50 specific factors as well as eight pillars of performance.

SGH is a member of the Hospital Quality collaborative that works to improve safety and care for patients. They have also joined the National Healthcare Safety Network in order to better monitor healthcare associated with infections to improve patient outcomes.

