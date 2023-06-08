Huber Engineered Woods bringing 158 jobs to Noxubee County

On Wednesday, the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) announced that Huber Engineered Woods is locating a state-of-the-art oriented strand board manufacturing plant in Shuqualak in Noxubee County. The plant will be Huber’s largest capital investment to date.

The company, noted as a leading specialty building products manufacturer, is making a $418 million corporate investment on a 551-acre site that will create 158 jobs. Huber Engineered Woods will produce specialty engineered wood panels.

According to the company’s website, the manufacturer was founded in 1883 as the J.M. Huber Corporation. It is now one of the largest family-owned companies in the U.S. employing approximately 4,000 people in more than 20 countries.

Huber Engineered Woods President Brian Carlson said the company considered multiple locations but decided to invest in and partner with Shuqualak and the broader Noxubee County region.

“We are excited to provide over 150 direct new jobs to the area and will build a world-class workforce by leveraging the diverse talent in the surrounding communities,” Carlson said in a statement. “In line with our commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, we have already started our permitting process in Mississippi. We look forward to continuing to work in partnership with state, local and tribal stakeholders as we move forward to ensure our facility provides long-term benefits to the community.”

MDA noted that the office is providing assistance for infrastructure needs and has certified the company for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which is designated for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands.

AccelerateMS is providing assistance for workforce training, and Noxubee County and Tennessee Valley Authority also are assisting with the project.

“This massive investment by Huber Engineered Woods is a significant win for Mississippi and is another example of our state’s strong economy,” Governor Tate Reeves said in a statement. “We are proud to welcome another top manufacturer to Mississippi and are excited about the economic benefits this investment will bring. We look forward to working with Huber Engineered Woods as they build and grow in our state.”

MDA says construction on the new facility is expected to begin in the near future.