Skip to content
Home
>
Business
>
Huber Engineered Woods bringing 158...

Huber Engineered Woods bringing 158 jobs to Noxubee County

By: Frank Corder - June 8, 2023

(Photo from Huber Engineered Woods Facebook page)

The $418 million corporate investment in Mississippi to manufacture specialty engineered wood panels is Huber’s largest corporate investment to date.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) announced that Huber Engineered Woods is locating a state-of-the-art oriented strand board manufacturing plant in Shuqualak in Noxubee County. The plant will be Huber’s largest capital investment to date.

The company, noted as a leading specialty building products manufacturer, is making a $418 million corporate investment on a 551-acre site that will create 158 jobs. Huber Engineered Woods will produce specialty engineered wood panels.

According to the company’s website, the manufacturer was founded in 1883 as the J.M. Huber Corporation. It is now one of the largest family-owned companies in the U.S. employing approximately 4,000 people in more than 20 countries.

Huber Engineered Woods President Brian Carlson said the company considered multiple locations but decided to invest in and partner with Shuqualak and the broader Noxubee County region.

“We are excited to provide over 150 direct new jobs to the area and will build a world-class workforce by leveraging the diverse talent in the surrounding communities,” Carlson said in a statement. “In line with our commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, we have already started our permitting process in Mississippi. We look forward to continuing to work in partnership with state, local and tribal stakeholders as we move forward to ensure our facility provides long-term benefits to the community.”

MDA noted that the office is providing assistance for infrastructure needs and has certified the company for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which is designated for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands.

AccelerateMS is providing assistance for workforce training, and Noxubee County and Tennessee Valley Authority also are assisting with the project.

“This massive investment by Huber Engineered Woods is a significant win for Mississippi and is another example of our state’s strong economy,” Governor Tate Reeves said in a statement. “We are proud to welcome another top manufacturer to Mississippi and are excited about the economic benefits this investment will bring. We look forward to working with Huber Engineered Woods as they build and grow in our state.”

MDA says construction on the new facility is expected to begin in the near future.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications such as the Daily Caller. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
June 5, 2023

Federal judge: “Jackson has a crime cancer”
Sports  |  Frank Corder  • 
June 5, 2023

Southern Miss soars back in Auburn Regional
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
June 2, 2023

Gulf Coast Restoration Fund portal to open for project requests
Previous Story
Business  |  Frank Corder  • 
June 6, 2023

Zaxby’s opening in Meridian bringing 65 jobs to the area