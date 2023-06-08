Skip to content
Censure resolution filed against Congressman Thompson claiming he violated U.S. House rules

By: Frank Corder - June 8, 2023

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., center, speaks as the House select committee investigating Jan. 6, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Washington. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., left, and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., listen. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The Florida Congressman says it remains unclear which records were kept or destroyed by the January 6th Committee which was chaired by Mississippi’s 2nd District Congressman.

On Wednesday, Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, a Republican, introduced a resolution to censure Mississippi’s 2nd District Congressman Bennie Thompson, a Democrat.

The censure resolution against Thompson is for violating longstanding rules of the U.S. House of Representatives in his capacity as the former Chairman of the January 6th Select Committee as appointed by former Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In a release announcing the censure resolution, Congressman Gaetz states that investigations by the House Judiciary Committee have confirmed that Congressman Thompson knowingly violated House rules by not turning over all the January 6th Select Committee’s records to the Clerk of the House at the end of the 117th Congress in December 2022.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., center, speaks as House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, left, leads a news conference with members of a House Judiciary subcommittee before a hearing on what Republicans say is the politicization of the FBI and Justice Department and attacks on American civil liberties, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, May 18, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Gaetz says Thompson sent a letter to the White House and the Department of Homeland Security where he implied critical congressional records related to the work of the January 6th Committee would be improperly stored at the White House. The Florida Congressman says it remains unclear which records were kept or destroyed by the committee.

“Lawmakers investigating the weaponization of the federal government are unable to determine which records of the January 6th Select Committee were kept or destroyed before Republicans took control of the House,” Congressman Gaetz said in a statement. “At a minimum, Rep. Thompson should be censured by the House for this violation and removed the Committee on Homeland Security.”

Thompson previously chaired the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security at the same time he was also chairing the January 6th Committee when Democrats had the majority in the chamber. The Mississippi Congressman remains a member of the Homeland Security Committee.

Georgia Congressman Barry Loudermilk, a Republican, is now leading an investigation into the work of the January 6th Committee in the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight.

The censure resolution as offered by Gaetz can be found here.

author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications such as the Daily Caller. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
