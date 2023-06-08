Skip to content
Ben wins second term as Chief of Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians

By: Frank Corder - June 8, 2023

Chief Cyrus Ben (Photo from Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Facebook page)

Ben is the fifth democratically elected Chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. He was the youngest to win the position when first elected in 2019.

Elections were held this week among the communities in the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. On the ballot was the Tribal Chief along with seats on the Tribal Council.

According to unofficial results, incumbent Chief Cyrus Ben, who is in his first term, won re-election, drawing just under 62% of the vote.

Ben faced former Chief Phyliss Anderson as well as Tarina Anderson on the ballot, with the other candidates pulling in roughly 34% and 5%, respectively. Ben defeated former Chief Anderson, who had served for two terms, in 2019 in a runoff.

On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves congratulated Chief Ben on his re-election win.

“Congratulations to Chief Cyrus Ben on winning reelection!” Reeves wrote on Twitter. “Chief Ben has done a great job and I have no doubt that he’ll continue to do great work on behalf of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. Thanks to Chief Ben and the Choctaws for everything y’all do for Mississippi!”

Ben is the fifth democratically elected Chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and the youngest to win the position. It was recently announced that Chief Ben will be recognized as Alumnus of the Year at East Central Community College later this year during their 2023 Homecoming celebration.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications such as the Daily Caller. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
