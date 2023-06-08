Ben wins second term as Chief of Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians

Ben is the fifth democratically elected Chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. He was the youngest to win the position when first elected in 2019.

Elections were held this week among the communities in the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. On the ballot was the Tribal Chief along with seats on the Tribal Council.

According to unofficial results, incumbent Chief Cyrus Ben, who is in his first term, won re-election, drawing just under 62% of the vote.

Ben faced former Chief Phyliss Anderson as well as Tarina Anderson on the ballot, with the other candidates pulling in roughly 34% and 5%, respectively. Ben defeated former Chief Anderson, who had served for two terms, in 2019 in a runoff.

On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves congratulated Chief Ben on his re-election win.

“Congratulations to Chief Cyrus Ben on winning reelection!” Reeves wrote on Twitter. “Chief Ben has done a great job and I have no doubt that he’ll continue to do great work on behalf of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. Thanks to Chief Ben and the Choctaws for everything y’all do for Mississippi!”

Ben is the fifth democratically elected Chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and the youngest to win the position. It was recently announced that Chief Ben will be recognized as Alumnus of the Year at East Central Community College later this year during their 2023 Homecoming celebration.