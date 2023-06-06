Southern Miss to host Tennessee for Super Regional

The Golden Eagles defeated Penn on Monday to win the Auburn Regional, setting up a matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers in Hattiesburg this weekend.

The Southern Miss baseball team isn’t ready to send their skipper on to retirement just yet.

Head Coach Scott Berry’s squad capped off a comeback weekend at the Auburn Regional after falling in game one, securing their spot in the Super Regional where the Golden Eagles will face the Tennessee Volunteers.

Berry announced earlier this season that he would be hanging up his cleats at the end of the 2023 campaign.

On Monday, Southern Miss was tied with the Penn Quakers at 5 all through 5 innings when the Golden Eagles’ bats came alive. With two men on base Dustin Dickerson blasted a three-run home run, his fourth of the Auburn Regional, to break a deadlocked score. USM never looked back and took the 11-7 championship victory over Penn at Plainsman Park.

It was announced Tuesday morning that Southern Miss will host the Super Regional in Hattiesburg, starting Saturday, June 10th through Monday, June 12th.

The Sun Belt Conference Champions are now 45-18 overall on the season.

Dickerson was named the NCAA Auburn Regional Most Outstanding Player. Auburn Regional All-Tournament Team members from Southern Miss were Pitcher Tanner Hall, Catcher Rodrigo Montenegro, 2nd Baseman Nick Monistere, 3rd Baseman Danny Lynch, Shortstop Dickerson, and Outfielder Carson Paetow.